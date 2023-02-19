Cummins&partners Unveils Rebrand & Restructure

Cummins&partners Unveils Rebrand & Restructure
Susan Shrimpton
By Susan Shrimpton
SHARE
THIS



After 11 years in business, the original creative/media agency is hitting reset and starting fresh. Setting up shop as a micro-network creative consultancy across Melbourne, Sydney and New York, cummins&partners’ new brand presence comes to market this week.

“Today is effectively our launch day,” said Michael McConville, global CEO of cummins&partners.

“We’ve spent the last few months redefining what creativity means for us and our clients. This agency launched with something fresh, based on our unique output at the time. Now we’ve found what will be fresh for the years ahead. Not just what we do, but how we do it”.

With a renewed focus on creativity, media, content, design, interactive experiences and story-making, the creative company has spent time reshaping its offering, work practices, values, and personnel.

“Change isn’t always easy. In fact, when it’s done with intention, it’s bloody hard work,” added national managing director, Sophie Lander.

“But it’s the best kind of work when you can see it making a difference. I’m proud of the people here, but I’m equally proud of our current clients and what we’ve started doing with them. It might sound like cute language when we say we’re starting again, but it’s true. We’ve been through a wholesale reset, rebuild and reinvention, that everyone here has been a part of. This is the end of the agency’s first life and the start of something completely new.”

“Everyone remembers that one amazing project,” McConville added. “When we look back at that relationship, client or agency, we remember a point where everything just hummed. The work was amazing, the business grew, the brand grew, the people involved went on to promotions, the work was famous. Everything. Just. Grew”.

“We’re committed to creating those experiences and outcomes, through planned partnership and design. We call it ‘Growing Wildly’. A wonderful, effortless experience of people, passion, creativity and connection. We’ve found that too often, agencies and brands wait for those moments to happen by happy accident. But when we tell people we want to help them Grow Wildly, we plan and design with that in mind. We map their journey forward, so they know we’re not creating something amazing by accident, but by design.”

“We’ve been designing an experience for our partners, clients and people, that will be totally different – but rich, enjoyable and highly creative at every point,” said Lander.

“Michael and Sophie are the new partners of this new creative company” added Creative Chairman, Sean Cummins. “They’ve come in to reimagine and reengineer our business, and start again. I, they, and all our people, are wildly ambitious. We’re restarting a creative consultancy that can live up to that ambition. But it’s also a promise to our partners. Those now, new, and in the future. This is more than a rebrand or a line. We look forward to taking clients through a new experience that commits to that wild growth; for their business, their brand, and for them as people”.

Please login with linkedin to comment

cummins&partners

Latest News

Dan Lake Joins B&T’s Sister Title Travel Weekly As Editor
  • Media

Dan Lake Joins B&T’s Sister Title Travel Weekly As Editor

DAN LAKE, THE NEWLY MINTED EDITOR FOR TRAVEL WEEKLY AUSTRALIA, HAS CROSSED THE TASMAN AND IS SETTLING INTO A NEW LIFE IN SYDNEY TO SPEARHEAD THE BRAND INTO AN EXCITING PERIOD OF GROWTH AND EXPANSION. After 16 years of news journalism at Newshub, including a role as Travel editor at Warner Brothers Discovery, The Misfits […]

Indianapolis - Circa January 2019: Domino's Pizza Carryout Restaurant. Dominos is consistently one of the top five companies in terms of online transactions II
  • Marketing

TwentyTwo Digital To Cook Up New Email Marketing For Domino’s

Brisbane-based marketing agency TwentyTwo Digital is set to cook up a new email marketing strategy for Domino’s. TwentyTwo is set to use its data-driven approach to test and optimise Domino’s national corporate store offers, pricing, and promotions. TwentyTwo’s founder and managing director, Sarah Pelecanos said performing data analysis to ensure clients receive the best possible […]

Would You Let Bundaberg Fans Throw You A Wedding?
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Would You Let Bundaberg Fans Throw You A Wedding?

The famous Bundy distillery has opened its doors to celebrate love and is looking for one lucky couple to say ‘I do’ in front of the big bear himself. One thirsty couple will get the chance to host their wedding ‘ceRUMony’ at the Bundaberg Distillery for them and 40 guests. Bundy will fly the two […]

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments

In this op-ed, Imran Masood (pictured), DoubleVerify’s ANZ country manager explains that while Connected TV (CTV) presents an exciting opportunity for advertisers, it isn’t without problems. CTV combines the audience targeting capabilities of digital with the large screen viewing experience of linear TV. According to Magnite research, 83 per cent of all Australian OTT users […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Hayu Launches Local Content
  • Media

Hayu Launches Local Content

Hayu accounces it's now producing local content. Thankfully neither in the dating or the cooking genres.