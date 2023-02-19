Cummins&partners Unveils Rebrand & Restructure

After 11 years in business, the original creative/media agency is hitting reset and starting fresh. Setting up shop as a micro-network creative consultancy across Melbourne, Sydney and New York, cummins&partners’ new brand presence comes to market this week.

“Today is effectively our launch day,” said Michael McConville, global CEO of cummins&partners.

“We’ve spent the last few months redefining what creativity means for us and our clients. This agency launched with something fresh, based on our unique output at the time. Now we’ve found what will be fresh for the years ahead. Not just what we do, but how we do it”.

With a renewed focus on creativity, media, content, design, interactive experiences and story-making, the creative company has spent time reshaping its offering, work practices, values, and personnel.

“Change isn’t always easy. In fact, when it’s done with intention, it’s bloody hard work,” added national managing director, Sophie Lander.

“But it’s the best kind of work when you can see it making a difference. I’m proud of the people here, but I’m equally proud of our current clients and what we’ve started doing with them. It might sound like cute language when we say we’re starting again, but it’s true. We’ve been through a wholesale reset, rebuild and reinvention, that everyone here has been a part of. This is the end of the agency’s first life and the start of something completely new.”

“Everyone remembers that one amazing project,” McConville added. “When we look back at that relationship, client or agency, we remember a point where everything just hummed. The work was amazing, the business grew, the brand grew, the people involved went on to promotions, the work was famous. Everything. Just. Grew”.

“We’re committed to creating those experiences and outcomes, through planned partnership and design. We call it ‘Growing Wildly’. A wonderful, effortless experience of people, passion, creativity and connection. We’ve found that too often, agencies and brands wait for those moments to happen by happy accident. But when we tell people we want to help them Grow Wildly, we plan and design with that in mind. We map their journey forward, so they know we’re not creating something amazing by accident, but by design.”

“We’ve been designing an experience for our partners, clients and people, that will be totally different – but rich, enjoyable and highly creative at every point,” said Lander.

“Michael and Sophie are the new partners of this new creative company” added Creative Chairman, Sean Cummins. “They’ve come in to reimagine and reengineer our business, and start again. I, they, and all our people, are wildly ambitious. We’re restarting a creative consultancy that can live up to that ambition. But it’s also a promise to our partners. Those now, new, and in the future. This is more than a rebrand or a line. We look forward to taking clients through a new experience that commits to that wild growth; for their business, their brand, and for them as people”.