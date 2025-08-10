AdvertisingNewsletter

CUE & Veronika Maine Appoint Sparro By Brainlabs To Media Account

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
Independent digital marketing agency Sparro by Brainlabs has been appointed to manage the full media account for Australian fashion houses, CUE and Veronika Maine.

The partnership will see Sparro by Brainlabs manage media strategy, planning, and buying for both brands, which are celebrated for their quality, innovation, and enduring style. Established in 1968, CUE is renowned for its sharp, masterful tailoring and modern designs. Veronika Maine, part of the Cue Clothing Co., is known for its bespoke prints, unique details and quality finishes. Both brands are designed in Sydney studio and produced in considered quantities, focusing on lasting pieces.

The appointment follows a competitive pitch, with Sparro tasked to drive growth and connect with new audiences through a digitally-led, full-funnel media strategy.

Lucia Garajova, marketing & digital director at Cue Clothing Co., said: “We were looking for a partner with a sophisticated, data-led approach that could honour the legacy of our brands while pushing us into the future. Sparro’s expertise in leveraging data and their transparent, digital-first approach to media buying stood out. We are excited to work closely with Sparro and drive growth for our brands.”

The agency’s strategy will leverage its advanced data science and measurement technologies to provide deep insights into customer behaviour, optimising media spend and driving brand connection and conversions.

Cameron Bryant, co-founder of Sparro by Brainlabs, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. “CUE and Veronika Maine are exactly the kind of iconic, ambitious Australian brands we love to work with. They have a clear identity, a loyal customer base, and a desire to innovate. Our teams clicked immediately on a shared vision for growth that is built on a foundation of data and measurement.”

Bryant continued: “We’ve spent years building our capabilities to offer a truly integrated, digital-first approach to media. This isn’t just about buying ads; it’s about building predictive models to improve efficiency and using our measurement technology to prove the value of every dollar spent. We’re thrilled to apply this thinking to help CUE and Veronika Maine achieve their ambitious goals.”

The win continues a period of strong momentum for Sparro by Brainlabs, which has recently added Ralph Lauren, Dreamworld, and Metagenics to its client roster.

