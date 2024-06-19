Cuddly Launches “Love That Lingers” Campaign Via VML

Cuddly Fabric Softener, a brand synonymous with warmth and care for the past decade, has launched its latest campaign – ‘Love that Lingers.’ The work – created to connect with modern families – continues to deliver the brand’s ethos of love and nurturing.

The creative narrative focuses on a family, highlighting the small, everyday gestures that express real love. From the first day of school to sleepovers at friends’ houses, these moments are accentuated by the softness and freshness of clothes treated with Cuddly. The brand’s message is clear: love isn’t about grand gestures but is found in the little acts that often go unnoticed.

The idea stems from identifying a simple yet powerful disconnect: As we get older and think back on things our parents did to show our love growing up – we don’t think about the bike we got for Christmas. Or that time Dad got you a bouncy castle in the backyard for your birthday. We tend to think about the smaller everyday acts that show how much they care. And let’s be honest, at the time, it feels like these smaller acts go totally unnoticed. So, we wanted to remind parents that small acts – like making sure your clothes are clean and cosy – don’t go unnoticed and are appreciated. That’s Love That Lingers.

“For many years, Cuddly has been a staple in Australian households, providing softness and freshness that families trust. Our new campaign captures the essence of what Cuddly has always stood

for—enduring love and care through every wash, making sure that the feeling of a parent’s hug is always close, no matter where life takes us,” said Anthony Crewes, senior marketing director at Colgate-Palmolive said.

“Cuddly as a brand was a little disconnected from modern audiences… the idea that modern kids are going to shower us with praise for doing the washing didn’t really feel like a modern reality. But there’s a genuine truth that those little, loving efforts we make as parents can sometimes connect to the ones we love in very powerful ways… so we decided to make that the heart of this story because it still felt truly connected to the core of the brand – the little efforts that can mean so much,” said Paul Nagy, APAC chief creative officer at VML.

Credits

Client: Colgate-Palmolive

Creative Agency: VML

Production Company: Revolver

Director: Dani Pearce

Post Production: Arc Edit

Music: Sonar

Sound design and mix: Electric Sheep Music

Media: Wavemaker