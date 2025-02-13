Cruise Guru Unveils Immersive Cruise TV Show On Channel Nine Titled “Your Next Cruise” In Partnership With Proud Nomads

Cruise Guru, CLIA-accredited 24/7 online cruise booking travel agent has announced an industry-first long-format cruise TV show – Your Next Cruise – on Channel Nine from 15th Feb for three weeks in partnership with Proud Nomads, an Australian media production company – granting cruise lines unprecedented access to a national free-to-air audience to market their brands.

The first season consists of three 30-minute episodes featuring nine cruise lines – Ponant & Paul Gauguin Cruises, Viking Cruises, Coral Expeditions, Hurtigruten, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Princess Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line and Azamara Cruises.

Going beyond traditional fleeting ads, this fresh marketing approach ensures viewers will hear directly from cruise lines about their ships, unique offerings, inspirational destinations, signature on board experiences, behind-the-scenes insights and exclusive viewer deals to suit every budget.

Cruise Guru will offer a first-of-its-kind, fully integrated live booking experience on its 24/7 online cruise booking platform. Viewers can go from inspiration to reservation in real-time, easily accessing these special viewer cruise deals on Cruise Guru instantly as they watch the show.

Hosted by David Whitehill, one of Australia’s most charismatic and experienced travel TV presenters, this fresh approach will engage viewers and empower them with more information than ever before about cruising.

Your Next Cruise is intended to address the evolving expectations of today’s travellers, offering them the transparency and depth they crave. By meeting audiences where they are, we’re creating a powerful connection that inspires those to fulfill their cruise dreams,” said Gerry Campbell, the show’s executive producer and former producer of the Today Show on Channel Nine.

Michael Betteridge, Chief Commercial and Operations Officer at Cruise Guru commented, “As a trusted and accredited local online travel agent in Australia since 2012, Cruise Guru is excited to bring the popularity of cruising to eager travellers. We are tapping into the growing popularity of cruising and the desire for more detailed product information as well as great deals. We feel that this will help cruising be considered as a holiday option for more travellers and are excited to see the sector getting more exposure.