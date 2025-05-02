Crohn’s & Colitis Australia Launch Inflammatory Bowel Disease Awareness Month Campaign Via Houston Group

In time for May, which is Inflammatory Bowel Disease Awareness month, Crohn’s & Colitis Australia (CCA) have launched a nationwide convenience advertising campaign via media agency, Houston Group.

Also aligning with World IBD day on 19 May, the campaign will see a series of ads in bathrooms around Australia highlighting key symptoms to help educate Australians that might be unknowingly suffering from Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Collectively across 30 sites, the newly launched campaign is set to reach 5 million visitors per week throughout the 9 week campaign.

In the recent State of The Nation Report published by CCA, it was revealed that the incidence of disease is rising globally, with Australia at the forefront of the trend with growth expected to outpace similar nations. In Australia alone, incidence has risen from 100,000 to 179,420 Australians living with IBD in 2025. The report also showed that IBD patients often face prolonged delays before receiving a proper diagnosis, with just over one in ten enduring symptoms for more than five years before being diagnosed. These findings show the need for increased awareness nationally.

Crohn’s & Colitis Australia CEO, Leanne Raven said: “It is important for us to Flush the Stigma around IBD, so when the opportunity arose to work alongside Houston Group to create a convenience marketing campaign across the back of toilet doors, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to raise awareness.”

The newly developed creative materials from Houston Group feature various real people from the CCA community who are living with IBD. Harrison Kefford, aged 30 who is living with Crohn’s Disease, is one of the five people living with IBD being featured within the new campaign. He commented: “Living with Crohn’s disease has taught me the importance of visibility and support. I’m proud to be included within this campaign with Crohn’s & Colitis Australia because it helps to start conversations and remind others like me that they are not alone.”

These newly developed advertising materials will be showcased across 30 venues, all with several bathrooms displaying the ads across Universities and Airports nationwide. Some notable mentions include University of Sydney, RMIT University in Melbourne, Brisbane Domestic Airport and Sydney’s Domestic Airport in Qantas (T3) and Virgin (T2) terminals. Collectively across the 30 sites, 5 million weekly visitors will be reached.

CEO of Houston Group, Stuart O’Brien said: “Convenience advertising allows us to meet Australians in real, everyday moments – where we can cut through and connect on a personal level.”

“Working alongside Crohn’s & Colitis Australia on this campaign allows us to use media for good and normalise conversations around IBD to drive much-needed awareness across the country”.

The out of home advertising campaign goes live from 30 April, across 30 venues nationwide for the duration of 5 weeks.