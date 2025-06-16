Criteo Reveals ‘For The Love Of Commerce’, “To Shape & Improve The AI-Driven Commerce Experience”

As commerce enters a new era–one defined by convergence, collaboration, and deeper consumer connection–Criteo, the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem, is broadening and reaffirming its commitment to shaping what comes next in commerce media and beyond.

With this renewed focus, the company has unveiled a reimagined brand direction that reflects its ambition to lead with purpose, drive innovation, and shape the future of the industry.

The new tagline underscores Criteo’s belief that commerce must evolve beyond utility to foster meaningful, connected experiences. It also reinforces the company’s commitment to evolving its solutions in step with clients, partners, and technological advancements, driven by one simple truth: it’s all ‘For the love of commerce.’

“The way that we experience commerce is now being completely shaped by AI—from the tools we use to shop to the creatives that guide our discovery,” said Brendan McCarthy, chief marketing officer at Criteo. “Over the past 20 years, Criteo has played a central role in building the commerce ecosystem and we recognize that we have tremendous responsibility to shape and improve the AI-driven commerce experience for the future.”

Criteo’s refreshed brand platform arrives at a pivotal time for the industry. A recent Criteo report found that 76 per cent of shoppers say online shopping lacks surprise and delight, with many describing the experience as uninspiring or purely functional. This growing disconnect highlights the urgent need for commerce to evolve beyond utility and create richer, more meaningful experiences.

With its global scale, unique access to commerce data, deep integrations across the ecosystem, and advanced AI technology, Criteo is uniquely positioned to pioneer data-driven solutions and shape the next era of commerce.

Four years ago, Criteo introduced the tagline ‘The Future is Wide Open,’ showing its commitment to a more open and connected commerce world. Since then, Criteo has helped make commerce media a well-known term in digital advertising.

“When we launched ‘The Future is Wide Open”, it reflected our vision for an open commerce ecosystem. But as we’ve grown and helped define the commerce media space, that tagline began to feel too small for where we are today and what we want to achieve,” continued McCarthy. “‘For the love of commerce’ builds on that vision and captures the passion that drives us to connect the ecosystem, innovate, and support our partners’ growth.”

Guided by its core values—Open, Together, Impactful—and built in partnership with The Marketing Practice, the new tagline reflects Criteo’s enduring belief in the power and potential of commerce.

‘For the love of commerce’ in Action at Cannes and Globally

To celebrate the launch, Criteo is bringing the brand to life through vibrant, creative activations at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and across global markets: