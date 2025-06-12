Creative Company Supaflr Unleashes Directing Wizards Watts On The AUS/NZ Market

Supaflr co-directors, WATTS have signed exclusively for representation in Aus/NZ. Watts recently dropped “City of Fury,” an incredible spot for the Fatal Fury fight night event in Times Square. The spot featured an irreverent and innovative fusion of VFX, animation, mixed media, quirky art direction, and storytelling.

The directing duo, Jenna and Tripp Watt who happen to be high school sweethearts, specialise in unique VFX world-building and breathtaking art direction. Says Supaflr founder Armand de Saint-Salvy, “Tripp and Jenna are the sweetest people, and wonderfully humble. Totally our vibe. Artistically, they embody Supaflr’s approach: A collision of creative disciplines.”

Supaflr’s about elevating creativity by mashing together unique talent. Our global roster of award-winning directors, viral creators, AI filmmakers, photographers, and a team of tech nerds is all about building cool sh!t to make advertising interesting and super effective.”