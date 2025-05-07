Create Your Own Cairns Crocodiles Agenda – Get the Web App Now

B&T ExclusiveFeaturedNewsletter

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Delegates, it’s time to wrestle your FOMO into submission — the official Cairns Crocodiles presented by Pinterest web app is now live.

Build your dream agenda to see your must-see speakers and make sure you’re not double-booking your brain.

But wait — there’s more bite. The app also lets you mingle like a pro with its in-app networking feature. Think of it as LinkedIn… but cooler and with less unsolicited advice.

Connect with fellow creatives, marketers and industry legends — and maybe even build a network bigger than Zuckerberg’s (we believe in you).

Pro tip: Make sure your phone’s privacy settings are updated so you’re searchable in the app. Otherwise, you’ll be the digital equivalent of a crocodile in stealth mode.

Tap in, log on and curate your Cairns Crocs experience now.

Not got a ticket? There’s still time to avoid major FOMO. Snap them up here!

