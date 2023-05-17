CRATER Delivers Latest Comedic Aussie Home Loans Campaign “The Refinanceers”

CRATER, The Creative Visual Production House, and DO. Agency have combined forces to create a comedy driven TVC for Aussie Home Loans latest advertising campaign, dubbed the ‘The Refinanceers’.

This latest evolution of ‘The Refinanceers’ sees a multi-format rollout across out-of-home, digital, broadcast and public relations, with an aim to educate Australians about the benefits of refinancing with Aussie. The campaign is designed to encourage homeowners to consider refinancing their home loans with Aussie’s team of brokers, to make their home loans work harder for them.

With interest rates at historic highs, refinancing could potentially save Australians thousands of dollars over the life of their home loan. Directed by one of CRATER’s rostered talents, Mikey Hamer, the fast-moving project was turned around in just under one month, and was made possible through a tight collaboration that was testament to top-tier teams across client, agency and production house.

“The collaboration between DO. and CRATER was seamless, with the vision and new direction of the brand aligning with all parties from the get-go” says Steven Farrer, executive producer at CRATER.

“Not only was it exciting to commence 2023 working on a unique execution of a TVC for Aussie, but we’re also looking forward to seeing ‘The Refinanceers’ characters evolve, grow and connect with the Australian audience in the future.” Director, Mikey Hamer, offers his insight.

“Casting was a pivotal part of the campaign and it was essential that we found four key talent who were not only highly watchable and comedic, but would also work for future episodes in the series. I feel we really nailed the concept and that all too important synergy between brand, agency and production house was there from day one. It’s been hugely enjoyable.”

DO. executive creative director, Tom Ormes, said: “The campaign was designed to not only educate homeowners about the benefits of refinancing, but also excite them about the opportunities in doing so. All delivered with a slice of humour, fit for the Aussie brand.” CRATER, The creative visual production house, has its HQ in the heart of Sydney, with offices also in Dubai and London, with two further offices to be opened in Stockholm and KSA this year.

Client – Aussie Home Loans

Creative Agency – DO.

Agency Production House – CRATER

Executive producer – Steven Farrer

Social & digital media manager – Brooke Morehead

Director – Mikey Hamer

DOP – Jack Shepherd

1st AC – Thomas Austin

Gaffer – Steve Schofield

Best boy – Alan Fraser

Sound op – Jo Dutaillis

Production designer – Lydia-Jane Saunders

Stylist/Art Dept – Gosia Zablocka

Stylist/Assist – Annalivia O’Donnell

Photographer – Eric Yip

Photographer assist – Brett Bilgnaut

Hair & Make Up – Renee Sayed, Georgia Hull

Casting agent – Anthony Kid

Talent – Mark Nichols, Matt Oxley, Luisa Prosser, Andrea M, Nadine Vigouroux, Jordan Oud, Harper Bancroft, Bernadine Oud,

Editor – Mikey Hamer

VFX – Christian J Heinrich

Colorist – Matt Fezz

Music composer & sound design – Jonny Higgins

