CRA Chief Ford Ennals Announces Refresher For Radio Company

CRA chief executive officer Ford Ennals (pictured) announced today a renewed strategic direction for the peak radio industry body, with a greater emphasis on the digital audio market along with supporting its members to grow commercial radio advertising revenue.

“We are experiencing strong growth in digital audio so it’s timely for CRA to have a stronger focus on identifying new commercial revenue opportunities across the broader audio markets for our members,” Ennals said.

As part of the audio strategy, CRA has a refreshed brand and a new website which was launched at a CRA Board meeting in Sydney today attended by federal communications minister Michelle Rowland.

Ennals said CRA had redefined its identity from Commercial Radio Australia to Commercial Radio & Audio but would continue to use the abbreviation CRA. In its consumer and industry communications and messaging CRA has introduced a new strapline “Audio Unlimited”, along with the refreshed brand using contemporary and vibrant colours.

The Infinite Dial Australia study released by CRA last month revealed that nearly 15.6 million Australians, or 71 per cent of the population aged 12+, listen to online audio weekly up from 46 per cent six years ago. Radio continued to be the most popular form of audio – 80 per cent of Australians listened to radio via AM, FM, DAB+, live streaming or catch-up podcasts over the last week.

Ennals said the digital audio market is one of the fastest growing media markets offering unique opportunities for advertisers. CRA would support media agencies and members with new market and listener research alongside bespoke audio events to provide media agencies with richer data and insights to make the case for the importance of buying commercial radio and audio.

The Audio Planning Tool in partnership with Nielsen is the first of the new data insights available to advertisers from today on CRA’s new look website. Ennals said the new Audio Planning tool powered by Nielsen’s Consumer and Media View demonstrates that commercial radio, radio streaming and podcasts are the most effective and affordable way of reaching valuable and hard to reach audiences.

“CRA is pleased to partner with Nielsen to provide the Audio Planning Tool which measures the incremental reach of commercial radio, radio streaming, podcasting and on demand music streaming in an easy-to-use online planner. This is available free of charge and will give invaluable data to advertisers and promote the effectiveness of buying radio and audio.”

Nielsen managing director Pacific Monique Perry added: “Powered by Nielsen’s Consumer and Media View audience data, CRA’s Audio Planning Tool delivers quick and valuable insights, which aid better planning decisions, driving improved reach among key audience segments in radio and other audio formats. Nielsen is excited to expand our long-standing partnership with CRA to power solutions, such as this, enabling media agencies and advertisers to keep pace with the rapidly evolving audio ecosystem.”

Ennals said CRA would also be working on a study with Professor Karen Nelson-Field from Amplified Intelligence to further develop audio attention metrics for broadcast audio.

“With the growth in audio in Australia we want to give both radio networks and agencies deeper strategic insights into audience attention,” he said. “The attention data results from Amplified Intelligence’s research study will support advertisers with all facets of developing powerful audio campaigns for clients from media planning and budget allocation to creative execution.”

“As CRA heads into the future we will be in a stronger position to serve our members with richer research and insights, advocacy and regulatory work and provide them with the support they need to seize commercial opportunities in the evolving radio and audio environment.”