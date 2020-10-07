Country Road Commits $600K To Landcare Australia

Country Road Commits $600K To Landcare Australia
Country Road has announced a partnership with Landcare Australia, committing $600,000 over three years to support the conservation of local farmlands.

This unique partnership will come to life through biodiversity restoration projects across Australian farmlands. Biodiversity, the variety of life on earth, is intrinsically linked to the health of the environment and plays a critical role in our future.

The initial project will be implemented by the Kahl family in the Namoi Valley, NSW—a region significantly affected by biodiversity loss and in need of restoration. Proud third generation cotton farmers, the Kahl family will participate in the program by revegetating land adjoining a river system that flows through their property. Benefits of the project will include increased habitat and shelter for native animals, reduced erosion along the river bank, improved water quality and enhanced biodiversity.

Research findings from ‘Management of Biodiversity in the Cotton Landscape: Iconic and Threatened Species’, a report developed by the Cotton Research and Development Corporation with support from the Australian Government’s National Landcare Program Smart Farming Partnership Initiative Round 1, have been used to identify regions and projects that best support environmental outcomes.

Country Road has proudly committed a minimum of $600,000 to the partnership over three years, via a corporate contribution and funds raised through the sale of its famous Verified Australian Cotton Heritage Sweats. This level of funding will provide Landcare Australia with the means to conduct multiple biodiversity projects in the region and invite more Australian farmers to participate in the program. The Kahl family is just the beginning.

By purchasing a Country Road Verified Australian Cotton Heritage Sweat, customers can actively support farmers in regenerating Australian landscapes.

