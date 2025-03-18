Cotton On Signs Rising Motorsport Star Joanne Ciconte As Brand Ambassador

Australian-founded global fashion retailer, Cotton On, has officially announced its partnership with rising motorsport star Joanne Ciconte, marking a significant milestone in the young athlete’s career.

The 16-year-old Formula 4 driver has already built an impressive racing résumé, winning the Australian Karting Championship Pink Plate in 2023 and becoming a finalist in the FIA Girls on Track Rising Stars. Now, as she prepares to enter the 2025 season, Ciconte has secured Cotton On’s backing as her official sponsor.

The partnership will see Cotton On support Ciconte both on and off the track, covering race-day and training expenses while also ensuring she’s dressed in pole position with custom outfits for her trackside appearances.

Ciconte, a longtime fan of the brand, describes the sponsorship as a natural fit. “I am thrilled to partner with Cotton On for my next chapter,” said Ciconte. “It’s surreal; I’ve always been a fan of their product – 80% of my wardrobe is Cotton On! – and now I’m part of the team.”

As part of the collaboration, Ciconte has already visited Cotton On HQ to meet her team across womenswear, work with designers on her trackside wardrobe, and feature in the brand’s new season product photoshoot.

Cotton On has a strong history of supporting young Australian athletes, with previous long-term partnerships including professional tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis, Olympic boxer Tyla McDonald, and AFL star Bailey Smith.

Bianca Ginns, managing director of Cotton On Brands, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the new partnership. “We’re very excited to announce our partnership with Joanne. She is an incredible athlete and an inspiration to so many young Australians – she embodies our brand values and we want to support that.

“We’re so excited to work with this rising star and help amplify her profile and elevate her career.”