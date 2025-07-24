Corporate Comms Agency 3CPR Appoints Partner & Unveils Brand Refresh

Corporate and financial communication consultancy, 3CPR, has appointed Danielle Veivers as partner and launched a new brand identity and website.

Established in 2021 by founding partner Paul Cheal, 3CPR was born from a passionate belief in re-imagining the agency model to deliver a consultancy with a difference.

Veivers has close to a decade of experience in PR and communication, holding both in-house and agency roles. The appointment formalises Danielle’s longstanding role with 3CPR, where she has worked closely with clients for more than two years.

Commenting on the partnership, founding partner Paul Cheal said the appointment was a “natural progression”.

“Danielle and I have worked together on and off for the best part of a decade and her move to Partner formalises a goal we’ve been working towards since she came on board over two years ago,” Cheal said.

“I am excited for this next phase of growth at 3CPR. With a focus on quality – in who we work with and the outcomes we deliver – we are not focused on being the biggest, but we are committed to being the best.

“We are doubling down on our senior-led consulting model for clients who value experience and expertise. It’s a unique point of difference for 3CPR as our clients know they will always work with specialist practitioners who have proven expertise and demonstrated experience.”

Veivers’ appointment comes as 3CPR unveils a new brand and refreshed website.

Anchored in 3CPR’s founding pillars — Consult, Create, Connect — the new brand aims to celebrate and showcase the consultancy’s foundational values and guiding philosophy.

Commenting on this next phase of growth for the consultancy, Veivers said she was committed to 3CPR’s vision and excited to work alongside Paul as the consultancy expanded its client services.