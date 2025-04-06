Advertising

Convo Media Expands Leadership Team & Publisher Network To Reach International Markets

L-R: Emma Yexley, Monique Harris, Marissa Williamson.

Convo Media, a company specialising in content amplification ads across a network of publishers, has appointed Marissa Williamson as strategy lead and promoted Emma Yexley to the position of commercial director.

Convo Media has also announced its expansion in the digital and programmatic advertising space.

Marissa Williamson has experience in advertising agency leadership roles at Joy, Havas, and Urban List.

Emma Yexley will work closely with CEO Monique Harris to oversee business development, client relations and enhance Convo Media’s content amplification solutions.

“Building a strong and capable leadership team is crucial to our growth. I’m thrilled to welcome Marissa, whose expertise will be instrumental as we scale, and I’m incredibly proud to promote Emma, whose dedication to Convo has been a key factor in our success thus far,” Monique Harris, CEO of Convo Media said.

Alongside these leadership changes, Convo Media has broadened the company’s reach, with the ability to now reach a combined 66 million Australians every month across the Convo Media Network. Convo has expanded its premium publisher network from Nine, News and Dail Mail to be able to run campaigns across US, Canada, UK and New Zealand premium publishers.

“Convo Media has always prided itself on amplifying content through high-impact content ad solutions across premium publishers. With the addition of more global top-tier publishers, we’re now able to provide even more robust targeting and engagement opportunities for our clients. We’re excited about the future as we continue to innovate and grow our presence across the Australian digital landscape. It’s especially rewarding to see the increase in results for clients who benefit from delivering their content directly in front of users where they’re already consuming it,” Harris added.

