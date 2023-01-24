Conversion Therapy Under The Spotlight In Highly Confronting New Work

British LGBTQA+ support group Stonewall has unveiled a powerful short film rallying against the ongoing practice of conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy is the act of trying to suppress someone’s sexual orientation or to stop them identifying as a different gender via means such as prayer and psychology or even more extreme measures such as exorcisms, violence and food deprivation.

Here in Australia, the practice is banned in Queensland, the ACT and Victoria, as it is in many countries in the world.

However, it still exists in the UK and Stonewall has combined with creative agency The&Partnership to deliver a powerful short film based on members of the LGBTQA+ community’s very own experience with the practice.

The spot uses Douglas Dare’s version of the Pet Shop Boys’ classic “It’s a Sin”.

It’s a powerful piece of ad making that B&T does warn some readers may find confronting.