Continental Sensations And Bastion Creative Launch New Brand Platform

Unilever’s flagship brand Continental has introduced a new brand platform for its soups, stocks, and seasonings ranges, developed by Bastion Creative.

The platform is being launched with a campaign for its gourmet seasonings range, Continental Sensations.

The brand and creative platform are centred on an insight into the primacy of aroma over other senses in driving appetite appeal and food enjoyment. The campaign brings to life the power of aroma to evoke the desire to taste underlined by a new positioning line: “Smell the delicious”.

Tonally the creative takes a light-hearted approach to the impact of aroma – following delicious cooking shots with a quirky reaction to the sensational aroma with noses unable to contain their appreciation.

Bastion Creative managing partner, Ana Lynch said a key factor in developing the direction was Unilever’s desire to create a long-term brand platform. “The need was to identify an insight into how all products under the brand play a role in enhancing food enjoyment at home. The insight into the hierarchy of senses and the role aroma plays was the key to that.”

Brand manager – foods at Continental, Amanda Russo confirmed that expectations of the campaign are high.

“We’re really excited about this campaign. It performed exceptionally well in pretesting – an outstanding result, that is one of our best to date. Consumer’s love its uniqueness and sense of fun, and the results suggest it will be a strong and differentiated platform to build the Continental brand in a crowded market.’

The campaign launched this month and will run for four months across TV, digital and print.

Credits

Client: Unilever

Brand Manager – Foods: Carmen Younis

Brand Manager – Foods: Amanda Russo

Agency: Bastion Creative

Managing Partner: Ana Lynch

Group Account Director: Caz O’Neil

Art Director: Mark Cole

Senior Copywriter: Mike Guegun

Executive Producer: Stephanie Ceccaldi

Production Company: TIPC

Director: Jean Danoy