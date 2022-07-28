Continental Sensations And Bastion Creative Launch New Brand Platform

Continental Sensations And Bastion Creative Launch New Brand Platform
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Unilever’s flagship brand Continental has introduced a new brand platform for its soups, stocks, and seasonings ranges, developed by Bastion Creative.

The platform is being launched with a campaign for its gourmet seasonings range, Continental Sensations.

The brand and creative platform are centred on an insight into the primacy of aroma over other senses in driving appetite appeal and food enjoyment. The campaign brings to life the power of aroma to evoke the desire to taste underlined by a new positioning line: “Smell the delicious”.

Tonally the creative takes a light-hearted approach to the impact of aroma – following delicious cooking shots with a quirky reaction to the sensational aroma with noses unable to contain their appreciation.

Bastion Creative managing partner, Ana Lynch said a key factor in developing the direction was Unilever’s desire to create a long-term brand platform. “The need was to identify an insight into how all products under the brand play a role in enhancing food enjoyment at home. The insight into the hierarchy of senses and the role aroma plays was the key to that.”

Brand manager – foods at Continental, Amanda Russo confirmed that expectations of the campaign are high.

“We’re really excited about this campaign. It performed exceptionally well in pretesting – an outstanding result, that is one of our best to date. Consumer’s love its uniqueness and sense of fun, and the results suggest it will be a strong and differentiated platform to build the Continental brand in a crowded market.’

The campaign launched this month and will run for four months across TV, digital and print.

Credits

Client: Unilever

Brand Manager – Foods: Carmen Younis

Brand Manager – Foods: Amanda Russo

Agency: Bastion Creative

Managing Partner: Ana Lynch

Group Account Director: Caz O’Neil

Art Director: Mark Cole

Senior Copywriter: Mike Guegun

Executive Producer: Stephanie Ceccaldi

Production Company: TIPC

Director: Jean Danoy

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bastion Creative continental

Latest News

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week
  • Campaigns

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week

Australian home-grown burger brand Grill’d has announced it will be doubling its member meal donations, via their Relish Membership, during National Homelessness Week (1-7 August). In partnership with St Vincent de Paul Society, Relish members will be able to donate two meals (usually one meal is donated when the members have reached eight burger purchases) […]

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign

After a competitive 5-way pitch, the IBA has appointed LOUD to lead its nationwide campaign to raise awareness of indie beer through promotion of the Independent Seal, the people that make it and how to find it. Kylie Lethbridge, CEO of IBA said: “The demand for independent beer has grown exponentially over the last few […]

IAS Partners With Anzu For Mobile Gaming Media Tracking
  • Advertising
  • Technology

IAS Partners With Anzu For Mobile Gaming Media Tracking

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leader in digital media quality, today announced a partnership with Anzu, an in-game advertising leader. This partnership enables global brands and agencies to effectively monitor the quality of their in-game media investments in mobile gaming environments. Through this collaboration, IAS provides advertisers with Invalid Traffic (IVT) measurement and reports […]

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign
  • Campaigns

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign

As international travel continues to gain momentum, the premium leisure division of the Flight Centre Travel Group, Travel Associates, has launched a new brand positioning, via independent, creative and media agency BCM Group. The new brand positioning campaign will be deployed by the agency across social media, performance digital, premium on-line video and direct channels, […]

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards
  • Marketing

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards

Strategic insights agency Nature is proud to announce it has been listed as a finalist in ESOMAR’s 2022 Global Research Effectiveness Awards for its work with Don KRC. The annual ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards recognise impactful projects from across the global marketing, insights and analytics community that made a significant and measurable impact on the […]