Contiki ‘Makes The Switch’ For Earth Hour

In the past year, Contiki became a travel company that couldn’t travel. So, what do you do when your newly renovated French Château and Austrian Ski Chalet are empty? Take advantage of the ‘down time’ and get ready to embrace the new world, of course!

The #1 youth travel brand is ready to welcome back guests while prioritising genuine impact for the environment, all with a simple aim to MAKE TRAVEL MATTER.

“We were already aligned with our TreadRight Foundation to ensure sustainable travel, but now we’ve taken it to a whole new level, kicking some serious sustainable goals to ensure we’re aligned with the Global Goals set by the United Nations,” said Katrina Barry, Managing Director for Contiki.

“This has also been driven by our guests and their need to travel consciously.”

Around the world on March 27, communities, businesses and homes will switch off for an hour of no power during Earth Hour, from 8:30 to 9:30pm, as a symbol of commitment to the planet. A strong movement organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in support of switching to a renewables-based economy.

In celebration of Earth Hour, Contiki has proudly made the #switchfornature – showing its commitment to action on Goal #1 of our sustainability strategy, How We Tread Right, with a switch to renewable energy, by announcing its two ‘special stays’: The Château De Cruix in France and the Haus Schöneck chalet in Austria, have moved to renewable energy.

Both stays will be run on 100% renewable energy by January 1, 2022.

Set within the rolling green hills of the Beaujolais wine region, the legendary Château De Cruix has been wowing travellers for decades. Now – after a luxe refurb – it’s looking better than ever.

Complete with elegant rooms, bar, pool, cinema room, and picturesque vineyards as a backdrop, this is the place to be. Over in Austria, Haus Schöneck is nestled in the quaint Austrian Tyrol village of Hopfgarten: the gateway to one of the world’s largest ski regions, and the perfect location for various mountain activities throughout the year.

Contiki’s How We Tread Right #GOALS:

Goal #1: 100% of electricity used at the Château and Haus Schöneck is renewable. Currently, 100% of the electricity at Schoneck is renewable and powered by water, using environmentally friendly “under earth” gas.

Goal #2: Reduce food waste by 50% across the properties by 2025. In the future, staff training will include management of stock and portion control, internally tracking food wastage and adapting the menu to incorporate more local ingredients. Bio bins are already in place at Haus Schöneck, with the scraps being turned into fertiliser that is used on the fields to generate new food. Any leftovers such as old bread, fruit and veg is taken to a local farmer to feed the chickens, horses, goats, and pigs.

Goal #3: Increase local and organic products to our supply chain by 2025 with locally sourced produce such as fruit, vegetables and meat. Starting a garden to grow herbs and a few more items.

Contiki has certainly made themselves useful, problem-solving during a pandemic with greater alignment to Contiki Cares by offering accommodation and trips of a lifetime for conscious travellers, giving back to communities for the benefit of people, planet and wildlife.