Content Production Agency Eric Tom & Bruce Say A Lot For MND Victoria By Saying Nothing At All

With current restrictions forcing the cancellation of MND Victoria’s traditional fundraising walking event for the second year, fresh thinking was required.

Creative content production company Eric Tom & Bruce (ETB) delivered with a new concept, “Shut Up! For MND”.

The campaign asks participants to remain totally silent for 12 hours in a day in October to raise awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) and its devastating impacts.

In a twist on the traditional testimonial film, MND sufferer Carolyn Hutchinson explains why support for MND Victoria is so important.

The idea was inspired by the fact that many MND patients suffer a loss of their ability to speak and rely on other forms of communication.

MND Victoria’s CEO, Kate Johnson, said: “Shut Up! For MND is a unique way to bring attention to what many Victorians living with MND face daily.”

ETB has worked across all elements of the campaign, including outdoor, social media, TV and video.

Victoria Conners, partner at ETB, said: “Seeing how much COVID restrictions are affecting charity organisations such as MND Vic really drove us to find ways of re-connecting the cause with the public.”

The team at ETB are participating in the Shut Up! For MND challenge. You can support their efforts by heading here.

CREDITS

Client: MND Victoria

Manager, supporter development and communications: Daniel Woodrow

Creative production agency: Eric Tom & Bruce

Partner: Victoria Conners

Senior producer: Samantha Haines

Designer/art director: Lauren Broeren

Editor: Jack Ralph

Website: Pixo