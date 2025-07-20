JOLT Finds Consumers Want Free EV Charging In Exchange For Ads

JOLT, an Australian digital out-of-home and electric vehicle charging network, has announced the release of its customer insights report, which reveals that EV adoption is reshaping how Australians move and connect through vehicles, technology, and growing access to public charging, creating new opportunities for brands to connect with consumers at scale—both behind the wheel and on the street.

The new report, Smart, savvy and always-on: meet the audience driving change—and EVs, combines exclusive JOLT first-party insights, with key industry data to reveal how smarter EVs, growing infrastructure and shifting routines are driving new consumer behaviours—and redefining the path to purchase for brands looking to reach high-intent, connected audiences.

JOLT uniquely combines real-world utility, with real advertising reach, delivering high-impact street furniture in high-density, high-traffic, urban locations. This dual proposition allows advertisers to engage audiences both on the move and at moments of pause, reaching roadside city commuters and EV drivers alike.

According to the report, with nearly every major carmaker investing in EVs, adoption is accelerating, and EV drivers are quickly becoming a cross-section of everyday Australians. From early tech adopters to families and commuters, these audiences are plugged in, connected, and ready to spend.

The report reveals that EV ownership is reshaping how Australians think about energy, transportation and their lifestyle habits, causing them to shift to more eco-friendly practices—and they expect brands to follow.

While initially drivers are attracted to the cost savings of EV ownership, 81 per cent of JOLT customers said driving an EV had evolved their thinking around their environmental footprint, energy usage and sustainable action, the report revealed.

“For many EV drivers today, owning an EV is much more than transportation—it’s a way of life. EV ownership has become an identity marker associated with more eco-conscious behaviour, starting people on a journey to greener habits across all areas of their lives,” said Randall Taylor, JOLT senior global data and strategy manager.

“The spread of progressive customers into mainstream thinking is good news for brands. EV drivers are a highly engaged, values-led audience, open to messaging focused on sustainability and the environment, and they are willing to invest in products and services that align with those values.”

“But this isn’t just about green values,” Taylor added. “We’re now seeing a mainstream consumer who is tech-savvy, digitally engaged, and responsive to contextual brand messaging—whether they’re behind the wheel or walking by.”

The report also explores the evolution of EV charging, revealing that drivers now include charging as part of their daily lives. Six in 10 JOLT customers said that public charging had become a natural part of their routine, with drivers splitting charging time between everyday tasks, like grocery shopping, and screen time, catching up on their favourite shows, scrolling their socials or listening to podcasts.

JOLT regional sales ANZ general manager, Carin Lee Skelton, said these charging moments presented an opportunity for brands to meet drivers where they are, with targeted messaging and advertising.

“JOLT customers aren’t just plugging in, they’re also spending. Seven in 10 JOLT customers said they had intentionally visited a business because of its proximity to a JOLT charger, and once

there, 80 per cent said they went on to make a purchase. Drivers are capitalising on charging time to shop, dine and relax, creating an opportunity for brands and retailers to capture attention in a

high-dwell, high-impact moment—one that’s both habitual and measurable.”

The report also explores the future of EV ownership, particularly the call from consumers for additional fast, renewable and strategically located charging infrastructure.

Seven in 10 JOLT drivers said they wanted more chargers near shopping centres, restaurants and entertainment areas, demonstrating how chargers foster economic participation and contribute to urban vibrancy.

“Businesses are enjoying the flow-on from EV charging, both at the register and in the community, as shoppers help to breathe new life into business hubs. Smart cities of the future will lean into this, planning their EV charging network around retail and urban centres with high foot-traffic spaces where consumers are ready to spend,” said Skelton

“Consumers have told us they love that JOLT chargers are easy to access, not hidden on the bottom floor of some hard-to-navigate basement. Testimonials like this speak to the importance of easy-to-reach EV charging.”

Free charging subsidised by brands and advertisers, which is unique to JOLT, is also set to be commonplace in the future. The report shows that customers are already endorsing ad-supported free charging models, reflecting a growing comfort with brand-supported utilities, highlighting how advertisers can deliver value while gaining premium visibility.

“A large share of JOLT charging customers rated our hybrid charging and advertising model as eight out of 10 or higher—this shows that consumers understand the value-exchange with advertisers,” added Skelton. “With a portion of JOLT’s network powered by digital screens in high-traffic roadside locations, brands benefit from unmatched visibility, while drivers enjoy free,

ad-supported charging. It’s a win-win model built for modern cities, powered by street furniture of the future.”

As EV adoption continues to scale, and infrastructure becomes more visible and useful, JOLT is unlocking a new frontier for digital out-of-home—a real-world platform built for brands that want reach, context and results.