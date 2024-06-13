Conjointly & Cint Announce Partnership To Improve Data Quality And Reduce Survey Fraud

Conjointly, an all-in-one survey research platform, has announced a new partnership with Cint to improve data quality and reduce survey fraud for their users.

The partnership allows Conjointly and Cint to connect directly via a server-to-server integration, effectively eliminating “ghost completes”—fraudulent survey responses that appear to be complete but lack any real data from a respondent. Respondent status updates are handled through secure API calls between servers, eliminating interference risks by keeping critical data flows behind the scenes.

According to Nik Samoylov, founder of Conjointly, “We are delighted to announce this partnership with Cint. Data quality and fraud prevention have been long-standing challenges in the market research industry. By integrating with Cint, we help Conjointly users receive high-quality insights from real, engaged respondents.”

The server-to-server integration between Conjointly and Cint will streamline the survey distribution process, reducing the risk of fraudulent responses. This enhanced data integrity will enable market researchers to make more informed decisions based on reliable and accurate data.

“Ensuring that our partners receive the best quality data is a top priority at Cint, and we’re very pleased to continue working closely with Nik and Conjointly as we’ve been doing over the years,” said Harvey Tran, head of customer success ANZ, Cint.

“We strongly believe that this partnership will yield great results for their users, taking the next step in the continued development of industry best practice”.

The integration is now live, and Conjointly users can immediately begin leveraging Cint’s extensive respondent network and advanced fraud detection capabilities within the Conjointly platform.