Comrade? More Like Comslayed! Paris Hilton Joins Striking Journos In London

Comrade? More Like Comslayed! Paris Hilton Joins Striking Journos In London
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Paris Hilton, enemy to the global bourgeoisie and noughties fashion icon, was spotted chatting to striking workers on a picket line in London yesterday.

Members of Britain’s National Union of Journalists (NUJ) were picketing the BBC offices during a 24-hour walkout that started on 15 March.


Hilton happened to be passing by on the promotion tour for her new book Paris: The Memoir.

Wearing a blue velvet dress, towering high heels, and some very large sunglasses, Hilton stood out somewhat among the striking journos.

Workers went out on strike as part of an ongoing dispute over the Beeb’s plan to cut local radio. The strikes, which were backed by 83 per cent of balloted members, coincided with coverage of the UK’s Budget.

“Staff are striking this week as a last resort – they are under no illusion that the BBC’s plans will undermine already hollowed out local radio content across England,” said Michelle Stanistreet, the NUJ’s general secretary

“It’s not simply a question about jobs and conditions for our members – they believe passionately in the value that quality local content brings to their audiences, journalism that is trusted and relied upon in the communities they serve. The BBC’s raiding of local radio budgets to fund its Digital First strategy is wrongheaded and risks undermining a vital part of our public service broadcasting. People want local relevant news that is accessible, and that should remain a core part of the breadth of BBC output.”

More than 1,000 journalists took to the picket lines over the course of the day.

“Plans by the BBC to cut local radio services will have a lasting impact on journalists and listeners who rely on services each week for the breadth of programmes produced. This is the biggest shake-up for several decades and runs contrary to the BBC’s own claims of valuing local services. Members on strike this week want the BBC to present a solution that can resolve this dispute and prevent widespread cuts,” added Paul Siegert, the NUJ’s national broadcasting officer.

Please login with linkedin to comment

NUJ paris hilton

Latest News

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched
  • Marketing

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched

A new Martech whitepaper, Stacks on Stacks on Stacks, has launched, giving the opinions of 15 Australian martech leaders. The Lumery partnered with the Customer Experience and Insight (CXI) Research Group at Swinburne University of Technology to produce the whitepaper. The research aimed to explore the key challenges and provide a level-set for where the […]

QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again
  • Media

QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again

QIC Real Estate has launched its Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign, Hello Again, encouraging shoppers to evoke inspiration from the lasting fashion and lifestyle trends of the 50s, 70s, and 90s eras – with a modern twist. Hello Again acknowledges that people associate nostalgia with positive feelings and experiences and during times of upheaval, want to relive those […]

teenager boy sitting in his bedroom using cell phone
  • Technology

Parents’ Group Throws Scorn Upon TikTok & Meta, Asks To Meet Bosses

American pressure group Parents Together Action has penned an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Shou Zi Chew demanding a meeting with the pair over the harm the platforms have caused to children. “We are writing on behalf of 3.5 million ParentsTogether members across the United States, many of whom struggle with the risks and […]

coal burned power plant chimneys; argb color spacesee other similar images:
  • Media

Manifest Agency Calls Out Creative Agencies Profiting From Fossil Fuels

International brand communications group, Manifest is ‘calling time’ on creative agencies profiting from fossil fuels and other ‘ethically compromised’ industries as it unveils its freshly minted B-Corp status and a ‘planetary dividend’ for brands seeking to switch from agencies with compromising client rosters. The independent group has also unveiled a new brand identity, website and […]

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023
  • Marketing

Financial Times Ranks Topham Guerin As 4th Fasting Growing Agency In APAC

Topham Guerin, an independent digital creative agency, has been named 4th fastest growing agency in APAC (64th in overall rankings) by the Financial Times. The ranking was based on the company's impressive growth of 818.5% between 2018 and 2021. This achievement cements Topham Guerin's position as a leading player in the advertising industry.

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
  • Marketing

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community

Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]