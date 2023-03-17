Comrade? More Like Comslayed! Paris Hilton Joins Striking Journos In London

Paris Hilton, enemy to the global bourgeoisie and noughties fashion icon, was spotted chatting to striking workers on a picket line in London yesterday.

Members of Britain’s National Union of Journalists (NUJ) were picketing the BBC offices during a 24-hour walkout that started on 15 March.

That’s hot. 🔥 Comrade Paris Hilton on the BBC NUJ picket line this morning in London (yes it’s really her) @NUJofficial @ParisHilton ✊💅👑 pic.twitter.com/6A2LZIdsD3 — rosie 🇵🇸 (@rosiehuz) March 16, 2023



Hilton happened to be passing by on the promotion tour for her new book Paris: The Memoir.

Wearing a blue velvet dress, towering high heels, and some very large sunglasses, Hilton stood out somewhat among the striking journos.

Workers went out on strike as part of an ongoing dispute over the Beeb’s plan to cut local radio. The strikes, which were backed by 83 per cent of balloted members, coincided with coverage of the UK’s Budget.

“Staff are striking this week as a last resort – they are under no illusion that the BBC’s plans will undermine already hollowed out local radio content across England,” said Michelle Stanistreet, the NUJ’s general secretary

“It’s not simply a question about jobs and conditions for our members – they believe passionately in the value that quality local content brings to their audiences, journalism that is trusted and relied upon in the communities they serve. The BBC’s raiding of local radio budgets to fund its Digital First strategy is wrongheaded and risks undermining a vital part of our public service broadcasting. People want local relevant news that is accessible, and that should remain a core part of the breadth of BBC output.”

More than 1,000 journalists took to the picket lines over the course of the day.

“Plans by the BBC to cut local radio services will have a lasting impact on journalists and listeners who rely on services each week for the breadth of programmes produced. This is the biggest shake-up for several decades and runs contrary to the BBC’s own claims of valuing local services. Members on strike this week want the BBC to present a solution that can resolve this dispute and prevent widespread cuts,” added Paul Siegert, the NUJ’s national broadcasting officer.