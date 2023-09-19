“Compliance Takes Too Long & We’re Perpetually At Odds!” Financial Marketers Share Their Woes In New Study

“Compliance Takes Too Long & We’re Perpetually At Odds!” Financial Marketers Share Their Woes In New Study
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



New research has highlighted the continuing tensions between the marketing and legal/compliance teams in the financial services sector.

Eight out of 10 senior marketing professionals (82 per cent) in the UK, US and Australia admit that they see their relationship with compliance and legal as adversarial and ‘us and them’, while a similar number (81 per cent) believe that those teams get in the way of marketing getting its job done.

When it comes to getting ad copy or other marketing content reviewed and approved, 79 per cent of marketers think the process takes too long and say there are too many steps to go through. A quarter (25 per cent) also believe new(er) channels like social media lack a comprehensive set of rules for compliance.

And yet, eight out of 10 marketers (80 per cent) believe that being fast and nimble is the key to success.

In fact, within the compliance review process, the relationship between marketing, legal and compliance – or lack thereof – is seen by marketers globally as their single biggest challenge (28 per cent think so), while Australian marketers specifically rated ‘inconsistent or vague’ review feedback to be their main challenge (29 per cent).

However, it’s certainly not just the legal team’s fault: 84 per cent of legal/compliance specialists think that it would be much easier to complete reviews if they didn’t have to check the basics repeatedly. More than a quarter (28 per cent) also say that marketers seek approval too late in the creative process.

The study was commissioned by software company Red Marker. It surveyed 550 senior marketing, legal and compliance specialists across the UK, US and Australia, working in organisations across the financial services, retail banking and insurance sectors with 5,000+ employees.

Mark Wood, COO at Red Marker commented: “The tension between marketing and legal/compliance illustrates that the delicate balance between creativity and compliance can easily become adversarial.

“The marketing compliance process has traditionally been under-analysed and there has been a lack of optimisation, with a certain ‘we have a process’ complacency. Many organisations have built quick-fix solutions or outsourced this process, but new technology means there’s no longer an excuse for inefficiency and apathy.

“With organisations identified as having misled customers receiving publicised penalties, there’s nothing more important than ensuring the marketing compliance process is watertight. That starts at the most basic level with robust communication and openness between teams.”

Although the research didn’t identify a single change that would drastically improve the compliance review process for marketers, the aspect global respondents frequently felt would be most useful was automatic ‘suggested changes’ for compliant content for efficient amending of risks, although in Australia, having easy access to the latest versions of disclaimers and standardised texts was rated as most desirable change (34 per cent).

It also found that common ground exists and is hugely important: the majority of legal and compliance teams (89 per cent agree) and marketers (81 per cent agree) think that the ideal review process would have the minimum amount of human subjectivity.

Furthermore, 88 per cent of Australian marketers believe that they need productive conversations with their legal and/or compliance counterparts about how they can make things happen more efficiently.

The study also highlighted the value of technology. Almost all marketers (95 per cent) think AI-based solutions that intelligently scan marketing content for compliance would improve the review process: 33 per cent think it would make the process faster and 32 per cent think it could provide automated checking of standard marketing content like disclaimers, sources, T&Cs, etc.

While Australian marketers were most concerned about how an AI tool would integrate with existing systems (32 per cent), the main concern globally about using AI (31 per cent agree) is identifying what happens and who would be accountable if an AI tool missed a risk.

Wood adds: “One of the key barriers between these teams is the stereotypes: marketers seeing legal and compliance as being deliberately hindering, versus legal/compliance teams seeing marketers as too ‘gung-ho’.

“Giving marketing teams the training and tools to consider compliance issues early and often could pave the way towards a more symbiotic partnership.

“However, cooperation is paramount and both sides agree that they need to work together more efficiently to improve the business and help it meet its overall goals. That means having constructive conversations – and it could also mean using AI-driven technology to enhance processes by focusing on automation and standardisation.”

 

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

red marker

Latest News

TBWA\Sydney’s Fabric Enlists Actor Dacre Montgomery To Front Latest Politix Campaign
  • Campaigns

TBWA\Sydney’s Fabric Enlists Actor Dacre Montgomery To Front Latest Politix Campaign

Australian actor and Politix brand ambassador, Dacre Montgomery, is encouraging men to show more of the man they are in its new campaign. Created by Fabric (part of the TBWA\Sydney Group), the campaign explores what holds young men back from being their own man. Rather than only showing one side of themselves, the hyper- masculine […]

Amplify Appoints Sabrina Khong As Associate Creative Director & Caitlin Todd As Business Lead
  • Marketing

Amplify Appoints Sabrina Khong As Associate Creative Director & Caitlin Todd As Business Lead

Amplify has made two new hires. Sabrina Khong fills the newly created associate creative director role and Caitlin Todd has become a business lead. Khong joins from Foxtel, where she held the role of art director working on creative conceptualisation and creative strategy for Foxtel brand campaigns. She was previously associate creative director at Section […]

Avid Collective Launches Avid Platform 2.0 Unlocking Effective Native Content At Scale
  • Marketing

Avid Collective Launches Avid Platform 2.0 Unlocking Effective Native Content At Scale

Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announces the launch of the Avid Platform 2.0. The Avid Platform 2.0 makes it easier for brands to better reach and engage Australian audiences through native content campaigns with more than 140 publishers including Daily Mail Australia, passion point publishers such as We Are Explorers and Mouths […]

Scope3 Launches Universal Access To Adland Industry Emissions Data
  • Advertising

Scope3 Launches Universal Access To Adland Industry Emissions Data

Scope3 has launched universal access to the industry emissions data in its platform, providing greater visibility into the carbon footprint of the digital advertising ecosystem. The company said the launch represents a “significant departure” from the industry’s “fragmented approach to decarbonisation.” “The first step to tackling rising carbon emissions is ensuring the industry has access […]

Black Friday Set To Break $7 Billion
  • Marketing

Black Friday Set To Break $7 Billion

The rising cost of living and declining consumer spending in key categories are not going to dampen Australians’ enthusiasm for Black Friday, with people expected to spend up big during this sales season according to new research from strategic insights consultancy Nature. More than 10 million Australians will reach for their credit cards and wallets […]

WARC: Companies That Invest In Brand Awareness Perform Better On Digital Marketplaces
  • Media

WARC: Companies That Invest In Brand Awareness Perform Better On Digital Marketplaces

WARC in partnership with brand tracking company Tracksuit, and WARC sibling company Perpetua, provider of e-commerce advertising optimisation and intelligence, have today released new research into the role of brand in helping performance marketing work harder. The new study, ‘Growth Efficiency: Marketing’s Existential Metric’, based on an analysis of ads on Amazon, shows that building […]

Bill McDonald To Replace Ray Hadley On Brisbane’s 4BC Mornings
  • Media

Bill McDonald To Replace Ray Hadley On Brisbane’s 4BC Mornings

Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Bill McDonald (lead image) has been named as the new host of 4BC Mornings, completing the live and local line up across the revamped station. With more than 35 years’ media experience across news and sport, including coverage of Commonwealth and Olympic Games, and a Clarion Award for his coverage of […]

Why Businesses Are Renewing Their Focus On Customer Experience
  • Opinion

Why Businesses Are Renewing Their Focus On Customer Experience

In this guest post, Ashley Diffey (lead image), the VP sales APAC and Japan at Ping Identity, says as brands increasingly face issues with a customer’s loyalty, customer experience is increasingly coming back to the fore… In the recent full-year results season in Australia, one topic was repeatedly raised in presentation slide decks, speeches and […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
How To Select The Right Marketing Operations Partner
  • Opinion

How To Select The Right Marketing Operations Partner

In this guest post, Sara Brown (lead image), Australian business manager at n3 Hub, offers expert tips to choosing the right marketing operations partner… In today’s evolving economic landscape, where consumer preferences are shifting and technological innovations are reshaping methods of engagement, businesses must constantly refine their marketing strategies to remain competitive. One essential element […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Quest Unveils “Quest Brings You Home” Via Weld Stories
  • Campaigns

Quest Unveils “Quest Brings You Home” Via Weld Stories

Quest Apartment Hotels (Quest), a leading Australian serviced apartment operator, has announced the official launch of its national TVC campaign titled “Quest Brings You Home”, featuring award-winning singer, songwriter, Holly Throsby’s rendition of the iconic Master Apprentice rock ballad, It’s Because I Love You. The campaign, via Weld Stories, showcases Quest’s commitment to providing uniquely […]

Arid Zone Scoops Four Big Wins At Industry Awards Night
  • Marketing

Arid Zone Scoops Four Big Wins At Industry Awards Night

Arid Zone has won four categories at the 2023 Australasian Promotional Products Association (APPA) Awards Night held in Sydney last week for their collaboration with Coors (Good Drinks Australia), TCL (via Agency Clutch Media) and the Victorian Department of Education. Submissions in the Sustainable/Eco Friendly, Consumer Programs/Gift With Purchase and Event Merchandise categories were each […]