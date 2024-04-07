Complaint Made To ACCC & Ad Standards Over Santos Domestic Gas Use Claims

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Climate communications group Comms Declare and grassroots campaigners Lock the Gate Alliance have complained to the corporate watchdog over a Santos ad placed in a newspaper near its proposed Narrabri gas project.

The ad, printed in the Quirindi Advocate on March 20 this year, claims that “The Santos Narrabri Gas Project is essential to deliver critical gas supply to the East Coast market” and that it is “Good for keeping the lights on”.

However, the complaint to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and Ad Standards alleges the ad was misleading because the development may not go ahead and, if it did, gas from the project would be unlikely to be used to generate household electricity.

The ad appeared two weeks after a Federal Court decision cast doubt on the contentious project. The court found that the Native Title Tribunal had not adequately considered the impacts of climate change on the Gomeroi Traditional Owners.

“Not content with trying to buy support by splashing cash on sports and sponsorships in the region, Santos is now pretending its fossil gas development is an essential public service,” said Belinda Noble, founder of Comms Declare.

“Its claim ignores the fact that in the past 12 months, NSW used gas for only 2% of its electricity generation, that we already use ten times more renewables for electricity than gas and that gas use is rapidly declining”.

“Landholders are under enough stress already, without being led up the garden path by propaganda. People need to make business decisions and personal decisions which must be based on fact, not false statements,” said Lock the Gate spokesperson and Mullaley landholder Margaret Fleck.

“High-quality agricultural land like that in the Liverpool Plains must not be destroyed for the sake of a polluting gas pipeline that, contrary to Santos’ claims, won’t make a lick of difference to how the average NSW household is powered”.




comms declare Santos

