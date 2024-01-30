Compare The Pair Moves Into Retirement Via Initiative

For almost 20 years, Industry Super Australia, with its creative agency The Shannon Company, has encouraged Australians to ‘Compare The Pair’ when considering their superannuation fund. And now it has commenced a new complementary chapter, launching ‘Compare the Retirement’ across television, radio and digital with media strategy partner, Initiative.

“Evidence shows that when you demonstrate that your super can still grow from strong net returns with an Industry SuperFund, while you draw down an income in the first years of retirement, you really cut through to the heart of what retirees want – security to deliver them the flexibility and control that they need,” said Industry Super Australia director of marketing, Alana Burnside.

“Our pre-retirees are not wanting big overseas holidays or yachts, just peace of mind that they can continue to afford the lifestyle they’re used to, in retirement. However, many are confused about their options,” Burnside says.

“The ‘Compare the Retirement’ campaign educates pre-retirees about how they can conquer ‘FORO’ – fear of running out – as they can be better off keeping their super savings invested, drawing a regular income of their choosing, and taking money out as and when they need. We do this by using the Compare the Pair creative framework,” said The Shannon Company managing partner, Michael Daddo.

“‘Compare the Pair’ is an iconic campaign which has helped millions of Australians see how much better off

they could be with an Industry SuperFund,” said Stuart Nightingale, creative director at The Shannon Company.

“To help those heading into retirement see the benefits of sticking with their fund, we took the same formula and the same voiceover to ‘drive’ home the message”.

“The driving range is a simple and relatable way to see the difference in performance between the different types of funds, leaving viewers in no doubt about the benefits of an Industry SuperFund in retirement”.

“We know that we’re operating in a challenging climate where more than ever, pre-retirees want to take control of their future and feel confident their super won’t just sustain them throughout retirement, but fulfill them,” said Alana Lowe, senior client director at Initiative.

“Therefore from a media approach we focussed on surrounding trusted environments and partnering with trusted voices in culture to reinforce that your future is in safe hands with an ISF”.

“We’ve built trust with Australians through the Compare the Pair message over 18 years and Compare the Retirement is about drawing on the close familiarity Australians already have with the message, to provide people approaching retirement with the critical knowledge, reassurance and confidence that their money could go further with an Industry SuperFund,” said ISA’s Alana Burnside.