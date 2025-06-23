Communicado Strengthens Shopper Strategy With Senior Commerce Hire

Independent Melbourne agency Communicado has further strengthened its shopper and commerce capabilities with the appointment of Emma Minde as Senior Strategist (Commerce), joining the agency’s growing integrated strategy and shopper marketing teams.

Bringing more than nine years’ experience across shopper marketing, brand strategy and retail activation, Emma has worked on some of Australia’s most iconic brands including Penfolds, Coopers, Brown Brothers, Crown Resorts, Cadbury, PUMA, The Natural Confectionery Co., and key brands within the Fonterra and Mondelēz portfolios.

“At Communicado, we’re leaders in Commerce Marketing, blending creativity, data, and strategy to drive conversion wherever and however people choose to shop. From fingertips to footfall, we influence behaviour across the entire path to purchase, a journey that’s no longer linear, but fragmented across both online and offline environments,” said Lucy Houldsworth, director at Communicado.

Shopper marketing remains one of our core strengths at Communicado, our proprietary Fingertips to Footfall framework is purpose-built to navigate this complexity, capturing attention, driving engagement, and converting shoppers across every key touchpoint.

Emma’s appointment underscores our commitment to bolstering this capability within our broader integrated offering that spans brand, retail, and channel. Her deep expertise strengthens our ability to deliver seamless, strategic solutions that drive real impact, from first impression to final transaction,” said Houldsworth.

“Emma’s track record and collaborative style perfectly complement the CAN DO philosophy at Communicado. We’re excited to have Emma join the team as we continue to deliver effective, integrated solutions that achieve our clients’ goals at every stage of the customer journey,” said Houldsworth.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a team that not only understands the nuances of shopper behaviour, but also embraces the full spectrum of commerce, from retail media and path-to-purchase strategy through to in-store execution and digital shelf conversion. I look forward to helping clients unlock new growth through insight-led, channel-smart solutions.”

Communicado continues its growth trajectory in 2025 with new client wins such as PDP Foods, Bonne Maman, Running with Bulls, Bondi Sands and Lamb Weston. Emma’s appointment is a welcome addition to the team, reflecting the agency’s expanding expertise and response to this growth.

Fiercely independent, with a ‘can do’ attitude, Communicado delivers integrated thinking and creative solutions, combined with PR, digital and shopper delivery for some of Australia’s most loved brands including Asahi Beverages, BabyLove, Petstock and Dulux.