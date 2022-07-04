Comms Staff Encouraged To Take Survey Into Cultural Diversity, Inclusion & Representation

Comms Staff Encouraged To Take Survey Into Cultural Diversity, Inclusion & Representation
Media and communications staff at all levels are invited to take part in a national online survey examining perceptions and practices around cultural diversity, inclusion, and representation in the industry.

The FAIR survey, now in its second year, provides a snapshot of cultural diversity in the communications industry, as well as how practitioners incorporate diverse perspectives in their work.

You can take the survey HERE.

The research is being conducted by Dr Marianne D. Sison, Honorary University Fellow at RMIT University, who said the findings will help paint a path forward for diversity in the industry.

“At the moment, the data about who makes up our industry and how they think about cultural diversity just doesn’t exist,” said Sison.

“As the ones responsible for creating strategies to reach a wide spectrum of audiences, communication practitioners have a significant role in ensuring diverse communities are represented in a thoughtful, nuanced way,” she said.

“So we need to understand where the industry is up to now, and address any gaps.”

The survey is commissioned by communications agency Think HQ. Founder Jen Sharpe said it’s more important than ever to understand the cultural make-up of the communications industry.

“If there was ever any doubt about how important it is for the communications industry to take note of cultural inclusion, the release of the Census last week has dispelled it,” she said.

“As a country, we’re more multicultural than ever – more than half of the population are born overseas or have a parent born overseas, and 5.5 million speak a language other than English at home,” said Sharpe.

“We hear time and time again how important it is to make sure the people in the room – the ones coming up with ideas and putting them into action – are representative of the audience they’re speaking to. So, it’s time to find out if we as an industry are.”

The FAIR survey opened yesterday, July 4, 2022, and will close at 11.59pm Sunday July 24.

All answers are anonymous and will be kept confidential. All respondents are eligible to go into the draw to win $100 vouchers for completing the survey.

