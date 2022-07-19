Comms Agency SOCIETY Wins Unilever & Liptember Foundation Amid Recruitment Drive

Creative communications agency SOCIETY has announced two new clients and three new appointments across its Sydney and Adelaide offices.

Unilever Australia and women’s mental health not-for-profit Liptember Foundation joins the SOCIETY client roster, with a focus on positively impacting the societies in which we live, work and play.

SOCIETY will lead Unilever public relations activity in Australia, bringing to life the company’s sustainable business roadmap, the Unilever Compass – and positioning the manufacturer as a leading purpose-led and future-fit business.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Unilever in Australia,” said Dena Vassallo, SOCIETY Founder and CEO.

“Unilever has ranked as the #1 corporate sustainability leader by Globescan for the past 11 years, but many Australians don’t realise that a host of their favourite house-hold brands are part of the Unilever family. Together, we’ll work towards helping Australians connect that the brands they use every day to look and feel good, are also doing good thanks to the ways Unilever is driving climate action, reducing waste, and creating a diverse, equal, and inclusive world.”

Unilever Australia’s head of sustainable business and Communications, Brooke Sprott added, “We were impressed by SOCIETY’s strong experience working within the FMCG industry and their ability to communicate sustainability messages through creative and meaningful storytelling. We look forward to working with SOCIETY to further bring to life Unilever’s purpose to make sustainable living commonplace.”

Staying true to the ethical spark that drives their work, SOCIETY has also added another client making a positive difference to Australian society – an organisation leading the way in gender-specific mental health through research, investment and advisory support, the Liptember Foundation.

“Many people will recognise Liptember’s campaign each September to raise funds and awareness of women’s mental health, and we’re excited to help put more of a spotlight on the incredible work Liptember Foundation carries out throughout the year,” continued Dena Vassallo.

“We look forward to working with the SOCIETY team as they help us amplify our voice as the trusted leader in the women’s mental health space. It’s always great to partner with like-minded people who are just as passionate about increasing awareness for women’s mental health whilst destigmatising mental illness”, said Liptember’s marketing and communications manager, Katrina Locando.

Amy Medcalf

The busy creative agency has also welcomed three new staff appointments; Amy Medcalf, who will move from Brisbane to the Sydney office as marketing communications and production manager.

Meriel Killeen

Marketing communications consultant, Meriel Killeen who joins from Adelaide’s premier culinary event Tasting Australia; and marketing communications assistant Anoushka Gaba, have been welcomed into the SOCIETY team in Adelaide.

Anoushka Gaba

“We’re thrilled to welcome Amy, Meriel and Anoushka to our SOCIETY,” said Annike Morgan, SOCIETY group director Australia and New Zealand.

“We’ve grown substantially, even over the last few months, so it’s fantastic to welcome passionate new talent to the team to work with us on these exciting projects. We continue to have roles open across the business, in particular we are currently looking for a Marketing Communications Assistant in Sydney, and encourage talent to reach out to us to learn how SOCIETY can be the people-first employer you’re looking for.”