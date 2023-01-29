Comms Agency SKMG Promotes Sam Somers To GM

Comms Agency SKMG Promotes Sam Somers To GM
Communications consultancy Shoebridge Knowles Media Group (SKMG) has announced the appointment of Sam Somers (lead image) to the newly created role of general manager.

Somers joined SKMG in October 2020 as a communications consultant. Before SKMG he was senior communications manager at  PHD Australia; his resume also includes roles at Resolution Digital and m2m Media.

In his new role, Somers will be responsible for managing the operations of SKMG and its growing staff, while continuing to oversee select accounts.

SKMG co-founder and partner, Neil Shoebridge, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sam to his new role at SKMG. Sam has made a real difference to our clients and our business since he joined in late 2020. Sam’s rigour, organisation and exceptional client service make him the perfect person to ensure we stay accountable and exceed expectations at SKMG.”

SKMG co-founder and partner, Andrew Knowles, said: “Since becoming our first employee in 2020, Sam has made a huge difference to SKMG and what we can offer clients.

“We pride ourselves on being able to help clients undertake the right activity, explain it in an effective way and create the correct impression in market to drive the business outcomes they need. As SKMG enters its next stage of growth, I’m so excited to welcome him to the role.”

Somers said: “I’m thrilled to step into this role as SKMG moves into a new chapter and builds on its ability to not only help businesses make noise, but make the right noise to drive real ROI. It’s fantastic to continue to work alongside Neil and Andrew and the skills and expertise they bring, as well as the growing SKMG team.”

Somer’s promotion follows the appointment of Sarah Johnson to the new role of PR director at SKMG in November. Johnson joined SKMG from Paramount Australia and New Zealand, where she was head of publicity, leading the publicity team across Channel 10, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, 10 Bold, 10 Peach, 10 Shake, and 10 Play.

Established in 2018, SKMG works with clients including Seven West Media, News Corp Australia, QMS, Forbes Australia, dss+, Nature, The Influence Group, the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA), Noshu Foods, Involved Media and others.

