Comms Agency MCMPR Wins Acne Studios & Smeg Australia Accounts

MCMPR, integrated communications agency, has signed two new accounts, welcoming Acne Studios to the luxury fashion portfolio and Smeg Australia to the lifestyle division.

Acne Studios, a Stockholm-founded global fashion house opened the first of four current retail locations in Australia in 2010. They will tap the agency’s network to scale up its brand presence and visibility in the ANZ market. MCMPR’s showroom, product placement and international event services will play an integral part in the localised strategy.

For Smeg Australia, the Italian brand appointed MCMPR as a long-term partner following the launch of Smeg x Dolce&Gabbana’s Blu Mediterraneo collection – a project led by the agency in the latter half of 2024. The increased ROI delivered through MCMPR’s holistic approach to brand equity drove the strategic decision.

The agency has built commercial longevity with long-standing clients including LVMH’s fashion and leather goods star performer, LOEWE and Australia’s own luxury fashion house Zimmermann.

In the past year, MCMPR projects included Montblanc’s Meistersuck 100 years celebration; Zimmermann’s St Barth’s launch; PE Nation’s rebrand revealed at Australian Fashion Week; and Net-A-Porter’s collaboration with Vogue Codes. The frank green partnership with Christopher Esber facilitated by MCMPR sold out and restocked in January this year due to customer demand.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.


