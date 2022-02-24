Commercetools Appoints Jen Jones As Inaugural CMO

Digital commerce platform and creator of headless commerce, commercetools, has today announced the appointment of Jen Jones as the company’s first chief marketing officer.

Jones’ appointment follows commercetools achieving “unicorn status” as a privately held company worth over $US1 billion last year.

Jones (featured image) – who boasts over two decades of experience – will remain in the U.S. reporting directly to CEO and co-founder, Dirk Hoerig, and will focus on building the company’s brand while continuing to scale the growth commercetools has experienced.

“We are thrilled to have Jen join commercetools during this transition point in eCommerce when enterprises of all sizes are feeling immense pressure to move off legacy solutions,” said Hoerig.

“As commercetools continues to disrupt the digital commerce industry, Jen’s knowledge of B2B technology and expertise in leading elite marketing teams will be vital in expanding our global reach across North America, Europe, APAC and beyond.

“We’re confident that Jen will further define our brand presence and help lead our evolution to challenging and changing the world of enterprise commerce software.”

Jones previously served as the CMO of Dataminr, where she built an impressive marketing team and supported the company’s rapid growth.

Prior to Dataminr, she served as SVP of corporate marketing at Cision, and director of industry product marketing at Oracle Marketing Cloud.

“At commercetools, I have the opportunity to combine my passion for cutting-edge technology with my belief that great brands are grounded in anticipating and serving their customers’ needs,” said Jones.

“By building a world-class marketing team, we will be able to accelerate our strong growth and establish commercetools’ position as the superior company serving as the eCommerce backbone to some of the world’s largest and most innovative commerce companies.

“I’m excited for the journey ahead to support our customers in realising the immense benefits of modernising their customer buying experience.”

Commercetools recently signed The Very Group, L.L. Bean, Lululemon, and Kaiser Permanente among other major brands.

Jones joins commercetools following its acquisition of frontend platform, Frontastic, supporting its mission to become the global market leader in commerce experience technologies.