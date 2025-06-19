CommBank Scores Big With Six-Year, Multi-Million Football Australia Extension

Commonwealth Bank has signed a multi-million, six-year extension with Football Australia, marking the biggest investment in the game’s history and taking the brand’s commitment to the world game to a decade.

The announcement, made live at Commbank Stadium in Parramatta this morning, will extend across Matildas, Socceroos, Paralympic, Olympic and junior grassroots teams.

“Today is a real celebration for us,” said Monique MacLeod, group executive marketing and corporate affairs at Commonwealth Bank. “We really believe in sport as a way to unite people and bring them together”.

“We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Football Australia. We are really excited to be committed to the long term. We’re also thrilled to expand our support across the entire sport – we’ll be cheering all the teams along,” said Matt Comyn, Commonwealth Bank’s CEO.

The announcement continues Commonwealth Bank’s longstanding commitment to supporting women in sport, a journey that began over 22 years ago. Since becoming an official partner of Football Australia in August 2021, the Bank has cemented its position as the largest investor in women’s football nationwide. As naming rights partner of the Commonwealth Bank Matildas, Junior Matildas and Young Matildas, the Bank has backed the game at every level, from grassroots participation to elite competition.

Heather Garriock, Interim CEO of Football Australia, said the milestone reflects a deep and enduring partnership. “Today is such a momentous occasion for Football Australia, to have a partner that has supported us from the start, especially the Matildas when the Matildas weren’t cool. Football is for all, it’s the world game, but to have an iconic brand partnering with us, we can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

Newly appointed Matildas head coach Joe Montemurro echoed the sentiment. “I’m here for the future, for going forward. When a brand gets involved in the future, it just works,” he said.

Jo Boundy, chief marketing officer of Commonwealth Bank board member, added simply: “This is the greatest participatory sport in Australia.”

“We are incredible excited about the next six years together,” she said.

Beyond sport, Commonwealth Bank plays a vital role in the everyday lives of Australians. As the country’s leading provider of integrated financial services, it supports individuals, businesses and communities in securing their financial wellbeing. With a legacy spanning more than a century, the Bank now serves over 15 million customers, employs more than 48,000 people and is backed by over 800,000 shareholders.

The announcement caps off a landmark moment for Australian football, with the Socceroos securing their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Matildas well on their way to the 2027 tournament of the back of a successful 2023 World Cup campaign. It marks not only the biggest investment in the game’s history but also reaffirms Commonwealth Bank’s role as a long-term partner in the growth and success of football in Australia.

“With the Socceroos facing the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and the CommBank Matildas preparing for the Australian-hosted AFC Women’s Asia Cup, there has never been a more exciting time to be a fan of football in Australia,” said Comyn.