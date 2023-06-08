CommBank And Qantas Announced As SXSW Super Sponsors

South by Southwest Sydney 2023 today welcomes Commonwealth Bank Australia (CommBank, CBA) and Qantas as Super Sponsors for the upcoming global futurist event in the harbour city.

TEG Group, CEO and SXSW Sydney Chair, Geoff Jones said: “We are delighted to welcome iconic Australian brands Commonwealth Bank Australia and Qantas as Super Sponsors for SXSW Sydney. For many years now, CommBank and Qantas have been at the forefront of technology within their respective industries, so it is very exciting to get to showcase ‘what’s next’ with them this October.”

CommBank is Australia’s largest bank and widely recognised as the leading technology bank, having driven the adoption of digital banking through its multi-award winning CommBank App.

Jo Boundy, CommBank CMO, said: “We’re proud to be the trusted partner of one in three Australians and a quarter of all businesses, thanks in part to the strength of our technology leadership. From our leading digital experience, to protecting our customers against scams and fraud, to world leading data and insights capability, and more recently creating AI-driven personalisation and navigation.

“As Australia’s leading technology bank, we now have 8.3 million digitally active customers of whom 7.7 million are regular users of the multi-award winning CommBank App. Our association with SXSW Sydney is therefore fitting given the intersection between innovation, technology, creativity and customer service.”

Joining CommBank is Qantas, an airline whose long history of innovation continues with its Project Sunrise flights, which will directly connect the east coast of Australia to New York and London. It’s also leading efforts to make the aviation industry more sustainable, including through the development of a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia.

Qantas Group, chief marketing officer, Petra Perry, said: “Innovation has always been integral to Qantas’ success, it’s how we’ve grown from a tiny outback airline to one of the world’s most trusted carriers. Our customers benefit from our commitment to being at the forefront of technology, and we will continue to invest in creating the best customer experience, as well as a more sustainable aviation sector.

“We’re proud to partner with SXSW Sydney to share our stories of how we plan to push the boundaries in aviation to make flying the best it can be for our customers.”