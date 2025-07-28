Colgate-Palmolive Partners With DoubleVerify To Optimise Video Campaign Effectiveness

Software platform DoubleVerify (DV) has announced that Colgate-Palmolive Australia has successfully leveraged DV’s pre-bid brand suitability controls to improve media quality across its video advertising campaigns. It has reduced brand suitability incidents by 93 per cent over a seven-month period.

Colgate-Palmolive had previously used DV’s post-bid brand suitability measurement to gain increased transparency into ad delivery and to assess campaign alignment against its corporate standards. Following a spike in brand suitability violations across its video campaigns, the brand leveraged DV’s AI-powered pre-bid controls to proactively avoid unsuitable content before ad delivery. Combined with ongoing post-bid verification, this approach now enables the brand to track performance, refine settings and optimise future campaign results.

“At Colgate-Palmolive, ongoing media measurement plays a critical role in driving both efficiency and effectiveness. With the rise of generative AI accelerating the volume of online content, maintaining a brand-suitable environment is essential to protecting our brand equity,” said Maria Casas, IBE lead media specialist and digital transformation, Colgate-Palmolive Australia.

“We always strive to partner with solutions that support this goal. DoubleVerify’s AI-powered pre-bid controls, combined with post-bid measurement, gave us the confidence to optimise our video campaigns with precision. The strong results we are already seeing demonstrate that with the right tools, we can maximise media performance while staying true to our values of care, teamwork and continuous improvement.”

DV’s pre-bid solution helps advertisers like Colgate-Palmolive increase alignment of its ads with suitable content without compromising scale. The controls protect advertisers’ brand equity by meeting their individual suitability, quality and language delivery goals.

“We are excited to be extending our partnership with Colgate-Palmolive and to now be supporting them in proactively driving brand protection and performance across the breadth of their campaigns,” commented Susie Mather, lead client partner, DoubleVerify.

“The success we’ve been able to deliver in the space of just a few months demonstrates the value of coupling pre-bid avoidance with post-bid intelligence.

“This empowers brands to gain valuable insights into campaign delivery and leverage those insights to optimise future campaign success, as well as navigate the evolving media landscape with confidence, precision and control.”