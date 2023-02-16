Coles Liquor “Almost Running” Social Ads On ChatGPT Exec Tells eTail Conference

Coles Liquor’s social media ads is almost entirely running on ChatGPT, according to its head of media and demand generation.

Speaking at the eTail conference in Sydney, Juan De La Pava was asked what key takeaways he wanted the audience to leave with.

In reply, De La Pava said, “A couple of things from me will be ChatGPT, I’m not looking into it, I mean, come on, I’m literally almost running my social media ads through ChatGPT.”

However, conscious of the public venue he was speaking in, De La Pava was quick to add, laughing:

“Actually, if anyone’s from the press, no. I’m looking into it. The brand team stopped me from doing that.”

The generative AI tool was a hot topic at the conference, with speakers from across the marketing industry debating its effectiveness and the implications it will have on the industry. De La Pava, though, was clearly all-in on the role of robot writers:

“In general, I’m looking at ways we can leverage ChatGPT to create content ideas and then actually go and create the content. Now, I can go and get an agency to do that, or I can just start scaling that [using ChatGPT].

“I’m not saying that any copywriters are not going to play a role. But I feel like from copywriting to editing, a copywriter will give me an article, it’ll take him a day or three days to do it, ChatGPT will give me 10 articles and I can get an editor to edit 10 articles. That’s how I see it.”

However, not everyone was as taken with the tool as De La Pava. Speaking on the same panel, Danielle McDonald, general manager for Spa Circle Brands, believed that the tool would augment the more human aspects of marketing, rather than replace them.

“I agree with the AI and ChatGPT. But don’t forget about those traditional areas of marketing, as well and use AI to innovate and stand out from the crowd.”

Sush Padhye, loyalty and digital marketing manager of Total Tools compared the AI to a junior member of staff:

“We’ve also started using ChatGPT. ChatGPT is just an amazing tool… we can’t completely rely on ChatGPT but we can certainly take assistance from ChatGPT. It’s like an SEO with two years of experience.”

Mal Chia, meanwhile, director of integrated ecommerce growth agency Ecom Nation did not think the tech was that ground breaking.

“I personally have been playing around with ChatGPT a lot, as well as my team. Again, just to spark some ideas around the ad creative, in particular. But that technology has kind of been around for a little while, there’s actually been other content AI bots before which would be able to do that for you.”

The effectiveness of ChatGPT and similar products from Google and Microsoft has been a topic of consternation across the industry. As we discovered yesterday, some leaders are quite taken with the tool and the efficiencies it can offer.

However, some such as Bohemia’s CEO Paul Hutchison told B&T that a relentless focus on efficiency and data does a disservice to innate human creativity.

Mercifully, the conference was not entirely focused on the chatbot. TikTok was front of mind for many advertisers.

“As a brand, you definitely need to jump on TikTok,” said Kim Zorn, global performance director of fashion brand Princess Polly.

“We have recently tested a new ad format on TikTok search. I predict that this will be the Gen Z Google search. So Gen Z and all the other audiences will slowly move over to TikTok and it’s something you should figure out before it blows up.”

In fact, Zorn revealed that the brand has its own TikTok coordinator that is producing content daily that differs vastly from its highly curated Instagram feed.

However, the entire was held against the backdrop of a global economic slowdown.

Hayley Fisher, Australia and New Zealand country manager for payments provider Adyen, told B&T that businesses will need to look for more efficiencies as budgets shrink.

“Our role is to help with those efficiencies. Where are they looking to save? Where are they looking to grow and how can we help that?

“When we talk about efficiencies, if retailers want to start somewhere, they can look at what’s happening with their payment volume, what’s going on with their customers and their transaction history? We can help move the needle because, even incrementally, a single basis point is huge for any customer trying to grow their revenue.”