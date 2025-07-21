Coca-Cola & Disney Continues 70 Year Partnership With Limited Edition Star Wars Cans

Coca-Cola and Disney have teamed up to launch a limited-edition ‘Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy’ collection, celebrating Star Wars fandom through exclusive packaging and immersive digital experiences.

Australian fans can collect 21 limited-edition Coca-Cola cans and bottles featuring iconic Star Wars characters including Darth Vader, Yoda, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, The Mandalorian and Ahsoka Tano. These designs will be available in stores from today for a limited time only.

From August 1, fans can scan QR codes on select cans or Coca-Cola advertisements to unlock an augmented reality (AR) experience and record their own Star Wars-style hologram message to share with friends.

“At Coca-Cola, we’re always looking for fresh, fun ways to bring fans closer to the things they love,” said Martyn Ferguson, senior director of marketing, Coca-Cola Company Australia and New Zealand.

“What makes this campaign special is its ability to connect generations of Star Wars enthusiasts with innovative ways to celebrate their fandom. Whether you’re collecting cans or sharing hologram messages, it’s all about embracing the stories and characters that unite us.”

“A cornerstone of Disney’s collaboration with Coca-Cola continues to be creating campaigns in honour of fans,” said Mindy Hamilton, senior vice president of global marketing partnerships, Walt Disney Company. “Star Wars is a powerful cultural force around the world, with millions of fans across generations who carry these stories off the screen and into their lives. This custom campaign is for them and inspired by them.”

The collaboration is part of a global rollout across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America, with Australia among the participating markets.

This marks the latest activation in Coca-Cola’s decades-long relationship with Disney. This global campaign spotlights the power of Star Wars fandom that unites and drives us to create and celebrate meaningful human connections.

Made in Australia, the limited edition ‘Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy’ cans and bottles are now available nationwide.