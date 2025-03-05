Campaigns

Coates Launches ‘Certified Banger’ In New Campaign ‘Why Don’t You Just Coates It?’ Via ABEL Featuring Animated Machinery Brought To Life

Coates has launched its new campaign, ‘Why don’t you just Coates it?’ via ABEL with an original ‘certified banger’ jingle and original illustration from ABEL co-founder Simon Fowler.

Following a competitive pitch late 2023, agency of record ABEL has launched new brand work for Coates, an equipment hire and solutions provider.

“Since 1885, Coates has been supporting Australian industry with the equipment and expertise needed to deliver the country’s most iconic and complex projects. As we celebrate our 140th anniversary, we needed an impactful idea that refreshed our brand from the inside out, connected with our customers and community, and embedded Coates’ value proposition, ‘Equipped for anything’. That meant finding a true strategic and creative partner like ABEL to help us unlock that challenge as an opportunity,” Sheridan Jones, group manager of marketing and communications said.

“Instead of a laundry list of products and solutions, we wanted to give Coates something that genuinely connected them with their customers and community. We needed to be top of mind when key decision-makers were looking for support at the start of their projects – and nothing beats a jingle,” ABEL’s creative culture lead Nicholas Kelly added.

Joining forces with Sonar, ABEL wrote and crafted a jingle, from which ‘Why Don’t You Just Coates It?’ was born.

“The jingle haunts anyone who hears it (in a good way). We wanted to make something that felt authentic to the brand and the talented team at Sonar have done an amazing job. We hope one day our kids will be singing our Coates song too,” creative & co-founder of ABEL, Simon Fowler said.

Moving into production, Fowler illustrated the crew of machinery and equipment, who were brought to life with director Steph Smith and animator Jonathan Chong from Photoplay.

Credits:

Coates
Sheridan Jones, Group Manager – Marketing & Communications
Taylor Price, Head of Marketing and Brand
Vicki James, Marketing Coordinator
Dale Danilovic, Creative Lead
ABEL
Simon Fowler, Creative, Co-Founder
Nicole Jauncey, Creative, Co-Founder
Nicholas Kelly, Creative Culture Lead

Phillip Robbie, Creative Partner
Rachael Fraser, Strategy Partner
Emma Saville, Client Lead
Rose Flowers, Client Lead
Jessica Campbell, Senior Producer
Jennifer Fowler, Project Director
Production
Production, Photoplay
Director, Stef Smith
Producer/E.P, Florence Tourbier
DOP, Kieran Fowler
Illustrator, Simon Fowler
Animator, Dropbear / Jono Chong
Stills Photographer, Juli Balla
Stills Producer, Ross Colebatch
Retoucher, Elise Healy
Original Music Composition & Sound Post: Sonar Music
Media
Kaimera
Rocket

