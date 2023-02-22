CMO Australia Brand To Close

Foundry (formerly IDG Communications) has announced the closure of the CMO Australia brand.

The announcement marked the company’s transformation from legacy media network to integrated marketing technology (martech) and data provider.

While the audience is important and Australia remains a significant market to Foundry, the existing CMO brand in Australia is unfortunately not something the business can map to other markets and scale in the way it has other flagship media brands represented locally and internationally, such as CIO, CSO and Computerworld.

This has led to the difficult decision to close the brand, effective 1 March 2023. As a result of this decision, CMO Australia creator, publisher and rditor, Nadia Cameron (lead image), will exit the Foundry business, effective 23 February 2023.

CMO Australia first launched in April 2013 with a vision to help Australian marketing leaders not only excel as functional leaders, but as strategic business contributors. The brand’s dedicated focus on modern marketing leadership and how to navigate the intersection of marketing and technology saw CMO Australia’s scope extend from its core website, www.cmo.com.au, and CMO magazine, to a weekly newsletter with more than 8000 subscribers, a portfolio of industry research programs, such as State of the CMO, the CMO Momentum conference and the highly esteemed CMO50 program.

Foundry is now working with partners and clients on outstanding programs following the closure of the CMO Australia brand, and identifying opportunities across the wider portfolio of products and services locally and globally. No further employee or program changes are expected as a result of CMO Australia’s closure.

“CMO Australia has been a huge part of the Foundry story these past 10 years. We are proud of everything achieved with – and on behalf of the Marketing community in Australia,” said Matt Egan, global editorial director, Foundry. “As our global business continues to