CMC Invest Debuts “Everyone’s Doing It” Creative Campaign, Via Galore Creative

CMC Invest has revealed its largest fully integrated campaign, “Everyone’s doing it” to promote international investing, created by independent creative agency, Galore Creative.

“Everyone’s doing it” is a 360 campaign that shows the ease of trading internationally with CMC Invest, in a world where trading can feel daunting and overwhelming. The campaign celebrates everyday people who are trading with CMC Invest to reinforce the insight that if they’re doing it, so can you.

The brand campaign is now live across radio, TV, social and digital media, along with large format and transit outdoor media.

Liam Loan-Lack, CMC APAC’s head of commercial, said: “CMC Invest is the second largest stockbroker in the country. Not only do we offer better pricing, we make it easy to buy the largest range of international stocks possible, more than any of our competitors. The campaign aims to put this value proposition front and centre, encouraging investors to start investing with or switching to CMC Invest through the vehicle of international stocks.

“Galore’s fresh perspective challenges the way brands engage with an agency; their approach and thinking helped us simplify our desired messaging into a creative yet ‘easy get’ for the consumer through the ‘Everyone’s Doing It’ creative platform.”

Galore partner Tim Kirby added: “‘Everyone’s Doing It’ was born out of the idea of ‘FOMO’ – Australians hate the idea of missing out on something everyone else is doing or something that can help them get ahead. By uncovering the ‘unexpected’ people in our everyday lives who are already doing it, it helped reinforce this idea that if granny or the dog walker can, then why aren’t you?”

Galore commenced work with CMC in January following a competitive pitch. This campaign was brought to life using Galore’s unique model, which sees the business collaborate with best-in-class strategic and creative partners around the world, to bring fresh perspectives and diverse thinking.

Anna Borien, another partner at Galore explained: “The Galore model is redefining how brands approach advertising by tapping into a creative pool of diversified minds to bring ideas to life. Ultimately, Galore’s unique and flexible approach leads to more interesting work, and ‘Everyone’s Doing It’ is a great example creating a unique position in a competitive space.

The campaign TVC and creative was brought to life by film production and design studio Collider.

CREDITS:

Client – CMC Invest

Liam Loan-Lack – Head of Commercial, APAC

Michael Abson – Marketing Manager

Nicolas Kennedy – Brand & Marketing Operations Manager

Creative Agency

Galore Creative

Production – Collider

Jack Naylor – Director

Annie Schutt – Producer

Media Agency

Kaimera