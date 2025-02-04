Club Med Unveils New Brand Campaign, L’Esprit Libre, Via 180 Amsterdam

Club Med, all-inclusive holiday company, has launched a new brand campaign across Australia, l’Esprit Libre, in collaboration with its global creative agency, 180 Amsterdam.

This campaign, which directly translates to “Free Spiti” in French, is live across the Australian and New Zealand market and will be showcased across out-of-home, social, and digital channels.

The launch of the brand campaign follows the introduction of Club Med’s refreshed image and its new visual identity.

“Club Med was founded on a simple yet powerful idea – to create a place where people can experience true happiness. With l’Esprit Libre, we’ve been able to capture the essence of that vision. Our mission has always been to provide spaces where people can escape the complexities of modern life and reconnect with what truly matters. This new campaign invites everyone to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and embrace moments of pure, simple joy,” Michelle Davies, general manager for Club Med Pacific said.

“We’re excited to see this vision come to life and to welcome guests to our resorts, to create their very own l’Esprit Libre moments”.