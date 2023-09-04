Club Med Launches New Campaign “That’s L’Esprit Libre”

Today marks the launch of ‘That’s L’Esprit Libre’, a new fully integrated campaign created by 180 for Club Med.

The global campaign expands the premium holiday lifestyle brand’s existing campaign globally and integrates the brand’s new visual identity.

180 looked to Club Med’s rich history as the backbone for the campaign, drawing on why the brand was originally created: to strip away the noise of modern life and unlock the moments to be truly, simply, happy.

The work is about setting ‘L’Esprit Libre’ as a way of life, elevating the very reason Club Med was originally founded over 50 years ago.

The expansion of the brand platform will build awareness across Europe and more broadly in the North American and Asian markets.

Quentin Briard, CEO marketing digital & technology at Club Med said: “‘L’Esprit Libre’ is at the heart of the Club Med experience. 180’s global mindset coupled with their strong insight and understanding of the brand’s French heritage, has enabled them to activate, communicate and evolve this idea in a bold way, helping to establish us as the most desirable holiday lifestyle brand and cultural icon.”

Laurent François, managing partner at 180 said of the launch: “Adding a new milestone to the rich advertising history of Club Med is a big honour for the agency. ‘That’s L’Esprit Libre’ is both a creative campaign and a creative device. It aims to capture and captivate a new breed of customers, by conveying a state of mind through a versatility of moments, relatable and aspirational, in France and across key markets. We want to also salute the collaborative nature of this process and the sense of shared creative ambition, which has been crucial to this successful partnership.”

Jules Renault, director said of the campaign: “Working and shaping images around a brand with such a rich heritage is always a delightful challenge. « L’Esprit libre » is a state of being. These films provide Club Med with an opportunity to showcase this sense of liberation, capturing it in its most authentic form and sharing it with the world. Much like a documentary, we aimed to keep the scenes as natural as possible. The cast genuinely enjoys a real holiday experience, and our goal is to unveil its true essence. We hope to have created a film that offers a brief, relaxing escape. Throughout the entire creative process, my collaboration with Soldats, 180 and Club Med were sincere, and I believe it adds a lot to that typology of project.”

The campaign will run across Broadcast TV, Cinema, Online Video, OOH, Social and Digital channels. It has been created between 180’s Amsterdam, Paris and New York hubs, pulling in expertise from across the 180 Global ecosystem.

180 Global was appointed to Club Med’s global creative duties after the agency won an international pitch run by VT SCAN between three shortlisted agencies.

EDITOR’S NOTES

Production Company: Soldats

Photographer: Ronan Gallagher

Director: Jules Renault

