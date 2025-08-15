Clients Doing Themselves A “Disservice” Moving Media In-House

Clients thinking that AI will reduce dependency on agencies and allow them to in-house media services are doing themselves a “disservice” according to some Western Australian indie media agency leaders.

The biggest challenges agencies in the sector and state face, according to Paula Greten, campaign director at Bang Digital is that clients increasingly think agencies don’t provide value.

“Businesses are thinking they can do it all themselves, particularly with the rise of AI,” she said at a B&T x IMAA roundtable event in Perth earlier this year.

“Many people, particularly in house marketers, are thinking, ‘Why do I have to outsource this? Why must I have an agency when I can do this myself?’ But if you don’t know how to use AI properly, then you’re actually doing yourself a disservice, because you can get it wrong very quickly. There’s a lot of time spent educating potential new clients and existing clients on why they’re paying for us from a value and delivery perspective.”

According to Amanda Reid, director of Mentor Marketing, this is a problem afflicting the entire sector, not just independent agencies.

“It’s the education process of marketing managers, marketing teams and clients alike of how swiftly the industry is evolving and the media landscape and trying to take them along that journey. It’s something that we constantly do, but it doesn’t stand still,” she said.

“What’s here today will be different from what’s here in six months,” concurred Andrew Newman, media director of Workhouse Advertising.

“You have to constantly learn and work out what you need to invest in. Does it add value? Is it going to work? But that’s not unique to the indie agencies.”

That said, the leaders weren’t in denial that in-housing of services was happening.

“In some ways, it makes sense for larger businesses,” said Angela Nutton, MD of Longreach Media.

“It’s logical as long as they can secure the right people, attract the talent and scale their services to their business. But they still will need support. I think as indies, we need to clearly identify the gaps we can fill that’s going to be more cost-effective for them.

“Even for some very small clients, it also makes sense to do it in-house or do it themselves, because they don’t have those fees and costs. Their budgets are too tiny. The opportunity for us to pivot and adapt. As senior operators in this market, we will always have a skill set that will fill those gaps even at the biggest levels. So it’s just changing our offering for clients looking to do that. Then other clients still see us as a service, trusted advisor, that will be able to deliver on time and always on budget, because we’re pretty nimble with our rates too.”

Es Chandra, CEO of Glide Agency, believes the process is cyclical. And it’s currently en vogue thanks in large part to AI.

“When we look at in-housing, more clients bring it internally, try it, and then go back externally. So it’s like a constant cycle, and technology advancements usually push it,” he said.

“With AI, it’s about improving efficiencies and working on getting more out of less. So clients also feel with AI they can do everything in-house. But as an agency, if we can get more skilled in the technical aspects, focus on strategy, then we can support our clients, so they don’t need to invest the time, resourcing and structures on training to in-house. Sometimes, clients aren’t really across deep analytics, tracking and reporting. They don’t really understand the numbers and, importantly, what they mean to drive ROI.”

Newman added that staffing is a potential issue for in-house agencies.

“Talent retention is part of the challenge for some clients taking it in-house, which creates consistency. If they only have one or two people in-house, and someone leaves, they lose 50 per cent of the team and resourcing, potentially impacting intellectual property,” he said.

“I also think it gets taken in-house because it’s perceived to be cheaper, when it doesn’t necessarily work out that way. It just depends on where a client sits. If you’ve got a big team, that potentially does make sense, but if you’re talking about one or two people, then sometimes it doesn’t add up. To take it in-house, you’ve got to find that a unicorn that suddenly has a broad range of skill sets that don’t exist. Otherwise, we all have them in our business.”

In-housing of services is a growing trend, at least as far as the In-House Agency Council (IHAC) is concerned.

“In-house capabilities are no longer a niche, they’re a core component of modern marketing,” said Chris Maxwell, executive chair of IHAC announcing its expansion to New Zealand earlier this year.

Its 2024 Media Survey found that 62 per cent of in-house media teams expanded their scope in the past 12 months, something it said was a continuation of a trend from 2023.

Media planning and buying was significantly less common. As of 2023, 46 per cent of brands with some in-housing had in-housed their planning and/or buying, up from 44 per cent two years prior.

That said, external agencies are far from blameless, either.

“There are a still a few cowboys out,” said Nutton.

“Their methodology is to churn and burn, picking up the clients, signing them up for long periods of time under retainers, and burning them. This creates a sense of mistrust in the industry.

“I find that very frustrating. I’ve been in the industry a long time, and I’m incredibly passionate about the good that we do for our clients in growing their business.”