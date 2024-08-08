Clems Starts Search For 2025 Curious Thinkers

Clems calls on “curious thinkers” for its grad program. Just not the ones who click pens & stare out the window all day.

Clemenger Group has announced applications are open for another year of its long-running Consulting Graduate Program, calling on prospective candidates for its 2025 intake.

Starting in the mid-2000s and continuing amidst a shifting jobs market, the Clemenger Consulting Graduate Program has established itself as a staple for the next generation of curious thinkers to embark on a truly unique experience in the field of marketing communications.

Clemenger Group consultancies Porter Novelli, GRACosway, Hall & Partners, Quantum Market Research and LEVO will offer seven roles across Sydney and Melbourne in 2025, with graduates having the opportunity to develop their skills in communications, public affairs, market research and strategic design and technology across the year.

Rotating across multiple operating companies, graduates will gain first-hand experience working with a range of clients and industries, while learning from leaders and teams in each discipline.

Clemenger Group chief people officer, Raj Tapper said the program has a strong track record in welcoming some of Australia’s brightest minds at the very start of their careers to the company. “It’s never been more important for organisations to develop and embrace the potential of graduates when they enter the workforce. It’s up to the likes of Clemenger Group to provide genuine career pathways and create long-lasting impact for their professional futures”.

“As a Group, we take our responsibility to offer a platform for people starting their careers seriously, and the Clemenger Consulting Graduate Program has proven this year on year. We’re excited to welcome our next group of curious thinkers into the exciting world of marketing communications”.

Current graduate Megha Jain said the Clemenger Consulting Graduate Program has provided a range of experiences across each consultancy and a unique opportunity to fast-track her career. “From the very first day, I’ve had the opportunity to gain incredible hands-on exposure to a range of clients across industries and a variety of disciplines”.

“In each rotation, I’ve learnt from some of the industry’s best-in-class consultancies and people. If you are interested in the world of marketing communications, I’d encourage any graduate – from any university and discipline – to apply for one of the most unique graduate programs in Australia”.

Applications for the Clemenger Consulting Graduate Program are now open and close at 11:59pm AEST on Friday 30 August 2024. Visit careers.cle.ms to apply.