Clemenger BBDO Makes Four Senior Strategy Hires

Clemenger BBDO has made four senior strategy appointments.

The appointments of Experience Strategy Director Jon (JT) Turton, Senior Strategy Director Vanessa (Ness) Quincey, Head of Product Maya Mausli and Head of Strategy Brooke Thompson add deep specialist expertise across a wide strategy spectrum.

JT’s extensive experience in CX, customer-centric design and business transformation includes five years leading digital transformation for the likes of Bunnings, JB Hi-Fi and Country Road Group at AKQA, and another five driving ecosystem design and voice-of-the-customer initiatives at MYER.

Ness, who operates at the intersection of brand and social strategy to move clients seamlessly into cultural conversations, joins Clems following a decade in New York working at top shops TBWA\Chiat\Day, GREY and VaynerMedia.

Maya, who has held roles with Samsung Australia, McCann Worldgroup, AKQA and PwC, will develop products and services across connections and content strategy, analytics, customer insight and enterprise AI to help keep Clems’ clients ahead of the pack.

Brooke, previously Strategy Director with whiteGREY and Mindshare, will leverage her deep experience in connections and marketing strategy to guide iconic brands in the Clems portfolio and oversee the department.

Clemenger BBDO Chief Strategy & Experience Officer Simon Wassef said, “Clems has a long history of reframing businesses, behaviours and culture. Now, we are reframing strategy for a new era in culture, marketing, experience and technology with these world class talents. A company with Clems’ ambition needs strategists of this calibre.

“Ness is a gun whose grasp of how to build brands in culture is exactly what we need. Maya’s ability to solve really hard business problems is prodigious. JT enables us to drive our renowned brand thinking throughout the customer experience. Brooke’s insight and empathy make her an incredible Head of Strategy. I’m stoked to round out the strategy department with these legends alongside behavioural scientist Helena Duniec, brand strategist Cecilia Hund and head of Cultural Design, Rhian Mason.”

The bolstering of the Clems’ strategy offer follows the launch of Social, PR & Influence practice Chemistry Set to help brands design culture and build fame.