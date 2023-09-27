Clear Hayes House Launches Unique Collaborative Space At SXSW Sydney

A group of media and marketing industry businesses are uniting to create Clear Hayes House, a unique venue set to take over a vibrant space at the heart of SXSW Sydney in October.

Organised by a group of SXSW (Austin) veterans from Clear Hayes Consulting, a B2B agency specialising in marketing to marketers, Clear Hayes House aims to bring together a mix of top-tier thought leadership, unique meetups and networking opportunities, parties and industry activations.

Taking over Harajuku Gyoza Beer Stadium Darling Harbour for two days on October 18 and 19, participating partners include Yahoo, Outbrain, ADMA, Amplify, MOOD Tea and StudioSpace. Immersive thought leadership sessions, dynamic activations and an official SXSW Austin meetup will be the backbone of the daytime, whilst the evening will see some fantastic music and fun parties taking place.

Clear Hayes Consulting principal Alex Hayes said: “Having been to SXSW in Austin six times in the last 10 years, I always leave excited and inspired by what I see and experience there. That is the feeling we’re aiming to capture at Clear Hayes House.

“It’s great to be able to work with some of our industry’s best brands to bring this space to life and I’m incredibly excited by the lineup of speakers, events and acts set to grace our stage. Our mission is to make this the best House at the entire festival by opening up to collaboration and capturing the essence of what makes SXSW unique.”

Content in the House during the day will see huge names from the marketing and media industry come together to cover everything from the creator economy and how brands can capitalise on this ever-evolving landscape, to exploring finding the right partners, marketers asking the hard questions on the future of media and a deep dive on how not to ruin your career. More details of programming will be released in the coming days.

Limited collaboration opportunities are still available for brands interested in being a part of Clear Hayes House at SXSW Sydney. Please contact Alex Hayes – alex@clearhayes.com – for more details.

Clear Hayes House will operate 9am -11pm, at the Harajuku Gyoza Beer Stadium in Darling Harbour on Wednesday, October 18 and Thursday, October 19.