Claxon Rebrands To Help Finalise Integration Of Embark

Claxon has unveiled a new rebrand, coinciding with the final phase of integrating creative and brand agency Embark, following its acquisition in April last year.

As part of this final transition, former Embark leaders and brothers have new roles. James Coulson has been appointed brand strategy director, while Phil Coulson moves into the role of creative director.

The rebrand, led by Phil Coulson, reflects the agency’s identity as a “bold, provocative growth agency that cuts through the noise”.

Phil Coulson said: “When I took on the role of creative director, I saw an opportunity not just to refresh the brand, but to ensure it truly represented who Claxon is today and where we’re headed.

“Claxon is about growth, not just for our clients but for ourselves. The best brands evolve alongside their businesses, and our new identity is an intentional step forward. We didn’t want a full reinvention, but rather an elevation – refining what makes Claxon unique and amplifying it,” he explained.

From a striking, modernised visual identity to provocative copywriting, every aspect of the rebrand reflects Claxon’s personality in an industry cluttered with sameness.

“The homepage imagery, inspired by sound waves, represents how we disrupt traditional marketing approaches. The refined colour palette and contrasting typefaces are designed to enhance the brand’s sharp, dynamic presence,” Coulson added.

For Claxon CEO Daniel Willis, the rebrand is more than just a visual refresh – it’s a bold declaration of what Claxon stands for.

The rebrand builds on the agency’s rapid 2024 momentum when it added Eckersley, Phizz and Sisu Clinics to its client roster; boosted its senior leadership team and strategy and creative offerings; achieved Deloitte Tech Fast 50 status for the third consecutive year; and more recently announced a four-day week for all employees.

“We’ve never been just another marketing agency. We see ourselves as a chainsaw among apples and oranges, and our new brand reflects that sharper edge,” said Willis.

“Claxon has always been a growth agency, but in the past that aspect of our brand that sat in the background – now, it’s front and centre where it belongs. If a business is only looking for a marketing partner, we’re probably not the right fit, but if they’re seeking commercial performance and sustainable growth, using marketing as the vehicle, then Claxon is the perfect partner.”

The rebrand is effective immediately, with the new identity currently rolling out across all Claxon touchpoints.