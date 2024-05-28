Claxon Announces Pro-Bono Partnership With Serving Our People

Full-service indie Claxon has announced a pro-bono partnership providing marketing support with charity Serving Our People (SOP).

As marketing partner Claxon will provide strategy, creative, content creation, media planning and buying support to SOP, helping raise awareness of the charity’s offering so it can continue its vital work supporting Australians in need.

Established in 2020 during the global pandemic, Serving Our People is the only complimentary delivery, logistics organisation in Australia, emergency relief and first responders during major disasters supporting communities during times of crisis and in times of need and has grown its support efforts across Australia delivering assistance to more than 500,000 people and households since inception.

With a clear mission to offer assistance where people need it most, SOP operates three free supermarkets in SE Qld, with plans for 11 more; provides vital food and living supplies for hundreds of thousands of people annually; supports domestic violence survivors find accommodation plus offers furniture, household items, food and clothing support; among many other charitable services.

Jade Axford, chief growth officer, Claxon said: “When you consider there are millions of people in Australia currently living in poverty and the rising costs of living will put millions more people at immense financial pressure, it is a small gesture to offer help where we can help most. By providing the skills, expertise and the man hours to help Serving Our People they will be able to continue their great work.

“We are delighted to offer Claxon’s expertise and look forward to working with SOP’s team as they continue to support the needs of the most vulnerable in our community.”

Work has already commenced, with Claxon recently designing and creating all promotional collateral to support The Kollosche People’s Ball: SOP’s major annual fundraising event held recently on the Gold Coast.

Yas Daniel Matbouly, founder of Serving Our People said: “Our mission is to serve the people of Australia in whatever capacity they need, be they infants, children, families, the elderly, displaced or disadvantaged individuals and communities, carers, disaster victims or people living with a disability.

“We are truly honoured Claxon has joined forces with our team offering their marketing support and services. By raising awareness of who we are and what we offer, we can raise vital funds to fuel our initiatives that help anyone who needs assistance. We are only able to continue our fundraising efforts by telling more people about our organisation and our services…Claxon will help us continue our good work.”