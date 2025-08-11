AdvertisingMediaNewsletter

‘Class Ceiling’ A Significant Barrier At Work

Tom Fogden
The ‘class ceiling’ is a significant barrier at work but hidden barrier in Australia’s workplaces, according to new data. 

Less than half of “class marginalised” workers have been offered career development opportunities in the past year, compared to 76 per cent who are privileged by their social class, according to Diversity Council Australia (DCA).

The DCA added that just 4 per cent of the leaders it surveyed as part of its upcoming Class Inclusion at Work report reported being class marginalised, while 40 per cent reported they were class privileged.

However, less than a quarter of leaders recognise that social class makes a difference in Australia, compared with 33 per cent of other workers.

Plus, less than a quarter of class marginalised workers feel valued and respected in their team, compared to 41 per cent of class privileged workers.

However, the data also showed that workplace inclusion makes a big difference – class marginalised employees who work in inclusive organisations are more than twice as likely to have participated in career development opportunities.

“Five years on from DCA’s groundbreaking 2020 Class at Work report, these new findings prove that social class remains one of the most powerful, yet least acknowledged, barriers to inclusion at
work,” Catherine Hunter, CEO of DCA said.

The DCA will be further unpack the findings of its report following its 2025 Anna McPhee Oration on 22 August, where the Governor-General of Australia will reflect on her first year in office, a panel of leading experts will set the scene for DCA’s upcoming Class Inclusion at Work report.

“This discussion will set the stage for an important conversation on why class matters at work, and why we must begin dismantling the systemic barriers that continue to hold people back.”

TAGGED:
