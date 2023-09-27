Citymag Celebrates Decade Milestone In South Australia

Citymag Celebrates Decade Milestone In South Australia
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    CityMag, South Australia’s free street magazine, is celebrating ten years this month – a testament to the power of local journalism.

    CityMag was first published in 2013 by founders Josh Fanning and Farrin Foster to create a voice for Adelaide’s emerging generation of young professionals. It was bought by South Australian-based national publishing company, Solstice Media, in 2018, sparking a new period of growth. The publication now has more than 60,000 monthly website users and more than 105,000 page views, with about 40,000 readers for the quarterly print editions.

    All of this comes at a time when local media and street press are disappearing. For CityMag, its first ten years have coincided with a historic change on Adelaide’s streets – and this has not been a coincidence. Its founders were part of the movement that transformed the city’s vibrant laneways with a new small bar license. CityMag’s pages were filled with young entrepreneurs who were central to this change. “We wanted to try and see what we could do and what we could change,” Fanning said.

    “We did connect with the government, we did create small bar licenses with Udaberri and then Clever Little Tailor, which was the second and really the official pilot of this special circumstance license. So, we did feel like we helped change history.”

    CityMag entered the market when there were numerous publications focused on the city. Most of those are now closed but CityMag remains a go-to news source in discovering the latest trends in hospitality, the arts, and business news. Its work over the decade ranged from new bar openings and the operators that made them special, to the musicians that lit up stages, and retailers who offer unique products, essentially seeing Adelaide for “what it is and what it is becoming”.

    “We first started making magazines because we didn’t feel like Adelaide saw its true potential…,” Fanning said.

    “Farrin and I wanted to give Adelaide some swagger and to help it see how its offering as a small-scale city was truly world-class. From this, we essentially created a platform for young people to tell their stories, because their stories also told my story.

    “If there’s one thing a vibrant city runs on, it’s the energy of new and interesting people doing new and interesting things.

    “Without a media brand who valued new ideas and championed change at a grassroots level, I believe Adelaide would have continued to lose generations of young people to the bright lights of bigger, more progressive cities.” Solstice media managing director, Paul Hamra said CityMag has had a profound impact on the culture of Adelaide.

    “When we acquired CityMag back in 2018, we were incredibly proud to add such an innovative and thought-leading publication to our portfolio and in the five years since we’ve owned it, it has become stronger,” he said.

    “CityMag really has been influential in changing Adelaide’s vibrancy, laneways, and small bar scene and we look back on this in our special 10th anniversary edition with a stroll down Leigh Street – now a bustling entertainment strip lined with numerous small bars.

    “The fact that CityMag has thrived at a time of continuing transformational change in the media is a testament to the quality of reporting, as well as the dedication and passion of staff to make a difference and a lasting contribution to the entire community.

    “We hope the people of Adelaide join us in celebrating this great milestone and raise a toast to another decade of CityMag showcasing Adelaide’s best habits, culture, and commerce.”

    The special ten-year anniversary edition of CityMag is out now. Free copies are available to collect at various venues around Adelaide, including several hotels, pubs, cafes, OTRs, and other businesses throughout the city.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Howatson+Company & Akcelo Named On LinkedIn’s Top Australian Startups
    • Advertising

    Howatson+Company & Akcelo Named On LinkedIn’s Top Australian Startups

    Howatson+Company and Akcelo have been named as two of Australia’s top startup businesses based on employee growth, jobseeker interest, staff engagement and how well they managed to snare talent from larger businesses. Howatson+Company, the eponymous creative shop helmed by former CHE Proximity CEO Chris Howatson (pictured), came 10th on LinkedIn’s list. Akcelo came 14th. Crypto-based […]

    Rocket, House of Brand, and Chello Talk Mental Health In Agency Land
    • Marketing

    Rocket, House of Brand, and Chello Talk Mental Health In Agency Land

    Three Australian agencies; Rocket, House of Brand, and Chello share their experiences and initiatives when it comes to genuinely prioritising the mental health and wellbeing of their teams. Mental Health and Wellbeing Begins on Day One at Rocket 2022’s Mentally Healthy study into the mental health of the creative, media and marketing industry, showed there […]

    Rebecca Costello Joins The Guardian As New Managing Director
    • Marketing

    Rebecca Costello Joins The Guardian As New Managing Director

    Guardian Media Group has appointed Rebecca Costello as new managing director of Guardian Australia. Reporting to GMG chief executive Anna Bateson, Costello will oversee the strategic direction and overall growth of the Guardian Australia business, working in partnership with Guardian Australia editor Lenore Taylor. Costello has spent the past 17 years as CEO of Schwartz […]

    Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down
    • Marketing

    Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down

    Commpete, Australia’s alliance for competition in digital communications, today announced its chairperson, Michelle Lim, will step down from her position after six years leading the advocacy group and its growth since its launch. Commpete will seek a new chairperson who will be elected following an extraordinary general meeting to be held later this year. Lim […]

    Icon Agency Amplifies Digital Capabilities With Key Appointments
    • Marketing

    Icon Agency Amplifies Digital Capabilities With Key Appointments

    Icon Agency has announced three senior appointments, strengthening the agency’s Canberra presence and bolstering its digital capabilities. The expansion furthers the agency’s mission to remain at the forefront of the web and service design space, meeting the needs of government and enterprise clients alike. The most significant move supporting this ambition is the appointment of […]

    Three blank posters on a station wall. Includes clipping path.
    • Advertising

    EssenceMediacom Retains Uber’s Gargantuan APAC Media Account

    EssenceMediacom has retained Uber’s huge APAC media account — thought to be valued well in excess of $150 million. Plus, in a huge boost to the business, the entire APAC operation is to be run out of the EssenceMediacom Sydney offices. The APAC region accounts for a quarter of the global business. EssenceMediacom declined to […]

    Clear Hayes House Launches Unique Collaborative Space At SXSW Sydney
    • Marketing

    Clear Hayes House Launches Unique Collaborative Space At SXSW Sydney

    A group of media and marketing industry businesses are uniting to create Clear Hayes House, a unique venue set to take over a vibrant space at the heart of SXSW Sydney in October. Organised by a group of SXSW (Austin) veterans from Clear Hayes Consulting, a B2B agency specialising in marketing to marketers, Clear Hayes […]

    Singapore Tourism Board Launches Made In Singapore Global Campaign
    • Marketing

    Singapore Tourism Board Launches Made In Singapore Global Campaign

    The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) today unveiled Made in Singapore, its latest global campaign to inspire travellers to choose Singapore as their next travel destination. The campaign puts a fresh spin on the Passion Made Possible destination brand, and spotlights quintessentially Singapore experiences, while showcasing how ordinary moments can be turned into extraordinary experiences in […]

    Nine Appoints New Group Director Of Cybersecurity
    • Marketing

    Nine Appoints New Group Director Of Cybersecurity

    Nine has today announced the appointment of Garry Bentlin as its new group director of Cybersecurity. Bentlin will be responsible for leading the ongoing development, implementation and embedding of the cybersecurity strategy and roadmap for Nine. An exceptional cybersecurity leader, Bentlin brings more than two decades’ of security experience to Nine, honed from IT environments […]

    Taboola’s Skimlinks Appoints New APAC Director Jade McDade
    • Marketing

    Taboola’s Skimlinks Appoints New APAC Director Jade McDade

    Taboola announced today that its Skimlinks platform has recorded significant growth in Australia, with an expanded team now led by Jade McDade as its new APAC director. Skimlinks, which is owned by Taboola, continues to grow its stable of Australian publishers and has operated across APAC for the past four years. The commerce content platform […]

    KOJO Renews Optus Stadium Deal
    • Marketing

    KOJO Renews Optus Stadium Deal

    KOJO has been awarded a new multi-year contract with Optus Stadium as its in-house production suite services team. Reappointed by stadium operator, the renewal follows a successful five-year appointment. Optus Stadium’s general manager of events and operations, Chris Loftus-Hills, said the partnership with KOJO had been critical to delivering an innovative world class fan experience […]

    Creative Production Agency Chisel Recruits Murli Dhir To Its Talent Roster
    • Advertising

    Creative Production Agency Chisel Recruits Murli Dhir To Its Talent Roster

    Indie creative production agency and B&T Awards finalist, Chisel, has announced the signing of Murli Dhir (lead image) for representation in Australia and New Zealand. He joins the founders Pat Sidoti, Zak Kaczmarek, and emerging director Emily Mays on its roster. Nominated for two ARIA Awards in the Best Music Video category for work with […]