Citymag Celebrates Decade Milestone In South Australia
CityMag, South Australia’s free street magazine, is celebrating ten years this month – a testament to the power of local journalism.
CityMag was first published in 2013 by founders Josh Fanning and Farrin Foster to create a voice for Adelaide’s emerging generation of young professionals. It was bought by South Australian-based national publishing company, Solstice Media, in 2018, sparking a new period of growth. The publication now has more than 60,000 monthly website users and more than 105,000 page views, with about 40,000 readers for the quarterly print editions.
All of this comes at a time when local media and street press are disappearing. For CityMag, its first ten years have coincided with a historic change on Adelaide’s streets – and this has not been a coincidence. Its founders were part of the movement that transformed the city’s vibrant laneways with a new small bar license. CityMag’s pages were filled with young entrepreneurs who were central to this change. “We wanted to try and see what we could do and what we could change,” Fanning said.
“We did connect with the government, we did create small bar licenses with Udaberri and then Clever Little Tailor, which was the second and really the official pilot of this special circumstance license. So, we did feel like we helped change history.”
CityMag entered the market when there were numerous publications focused on the city. Most of those are now closed but CityMag remains a go-to news source in discovering the latest trends in hospitality, the arts, and business news. Its work over the decade ranged from new bar openings and the operators that made them special, to the musicians that lit up stages, and retailers who offer unique products, essentially seeing Adelaide for “what it is and what it is becoming”.
“We first started making magazines because we didn’t feel like Adelaide saw its true potential…,” Fanning said.
“Farrin and I wanted to give Adelaide some swagger and to help it see how its offering as a small-scale city was truly world-class. From this, we essentially created a platform for young people to tell their stories, because their stories also told my story.
“If there’s one thing a vibrant city runs on, it’s the energy of new and interesting people doing new and interesting things.
“Without a media brand who valued new ideas and championed change at a grassroots level, I believe Adelaide would have continued to lose generations of young people to the bright lights of bigger, more progressive cities.” Solstice media managing director, Paul Hamra said CityMag has had a profound impact on the culture of Adelaide.
“When we acquired CityMag back in 2018, we were incredibly proud to add such an innovative and thought-leading publication to our portfolio and in the five years since we’ve owned it, it has become stronger,” he said.
“CityMag really has been influential in changing Adelaide’s vibrancy, laneways, and small bar scene and we look back on this in our special 10th anniversary edition with a stroll down Leigh Street – now a bustling entertainment strip lined with numerous small bars.
“The fact that CityMag has thrived at a time of continuing transformational change in the media is a testament to the quality of reporting, as well as the dedication and passion of staff to make a difference and a lasting contribution to the entire community.
“We hope the people of Adelaide join us in celebrating this great milestone and raise a toast to another decade of CityMag showcasing Adelaide’s best habits, culture, and commerce.”
The special ten-year anniversary edition of CityMag is out now. Free copies are available to collect at various venues around Adelaide, including several hotels, pubs, cafes, OTRs, and other businesses throughout the city.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Howatson+Company & Akcelo Named On LinkedIn’s Top Australian Startups
Howatson+Company and Akcelo have been named as two of Australia’s top startup businesses based on employee growth, jobseeker interest, staff engagement and how well they managed to snare talent from larger businesses. Howatson+Company, the eponymous creative shop helmed by former CHE Proximity CEO Chris Howatson (pictured), came 10th on LinkedIn’s list. Akcelo came 14th. Crypto-based […]
Wednesday TV Ratings: Hard Work For The Inspired Unemployed
B&T assumes the The Inspired Unemployed chaps get paid for their TV show, making it an oxymoron.
Mid-Market Companies More Concerned About Generative AI Quality Than Enterprises
Independent Agency, In Marketing We Trust, partnered with the University of Sydney to research generative AI use in Australian businesses. It was found that mid-market companies were more concerned about generative AI quality than enterprise companies in Australia.
Rocket, House of Brand, and Chello Talk Mental Health In Agency Land
Three Australian agencies; Rocket, House of Brand, and Chello share their experiences and initiatives when it comes to genuinely prioritising the mental health and wellbeing of their teams. Mental Health and Wellbeing Begins on Day One at Rocket 2022’s Mentally Healthy study into the mental health of the creative, media and marketing industry, showed there […]
Rebecca Costello Joins The Guardian As New Managing Director
Guardian Media Group has appointed Rebecca Costello as new managing director of Guardian Australia. Reporting to GMG chief executive Anna Bateson, Costello will oversee the strategic direction and overall growth of the Guardian Australia business, working in partnership with Guardian Australia editor Lenore Taylor. Costello has spent the past 17 years as CEO of Schwartz […]
Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down
Commpete, Australia’s alliance for competition in digital communications, today announced its chairperson, Michelle Lim, will step down from her position after six years leading the advocacy group and its growth since its launch. Commpete will seek a new chairperson who will be elected following an extraordinary general meeting to be held later this year. Lim […]
Icon Agency Amplifies Digital Capabilities With Key Appointments
Icon Agency has announced three senior appointments, strengthening the agency’s Canberra presence and bolstering its digital capabilities. The expansion furthers the agency’s mission to remain at the forefront of the web and service design space, meeting the needs of government and enterprise clients alike. The most significant move supporting this ambition is the appointment of […]
EssenceMediacom Retains Uber’s Gargantuan APAC Media Account
EssenceMediacom has retained Uber’s huge APAC media account — thought to be valued well in excess of $150 million. Plus, in a huge boost to the business, the entire APAC operation is to be run out of the EssenceMediacom Sydney offices. The APAC region accounts for a quarter of the global business. EssenceMediacom declined to […]
Clear Hayes House Launches Unique Collaborative Space At SXSW Sydney
A group of media and marketing industry businesses are uniting to create Clear Hayes House, a unique venue set to take over a vibrant space at the heart of SXSW Sydney in October. Organised by a group of SXSW (Austin) veterans from Clear Hayes Consulting, a B2B agency specialising in marketing to marketers, Clear Hayes […]
Singapore Tourism Board Launches Made In Singapore Global Campaign
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) today unveiled Made in Singapore, its latest global campaign to inspire travellers to choose Singapore as their next travel destination. The campaign puts a fresh spin on the Passion Made Possible destination brand, and spotlights quintessentially Singapore experiences, while showcasing how ordinary moments can be turned into extraordinary experiences in […]
Nine Appoints New Group Director Of Cybersecurity
Nine has today announced the appointment of Garry Bentlin as its new group director of Cybersecurity. Bentlin will be responsible for leading the ongoing development, implementation and embedding of the cybersecurity strategy and roadmap for Nine. An exceptional cybersecurity leader, Bentlin brings more than two decades’ of security experience to Nine, honed from IT environments […]
“Time To Bud Light Burger King!” Whopper Brand Faces Boycott After Pulling Ads From Russell Brand
In possibly exciting news for obesity rates and cholesterol levels, Americans are being urged to boycott the Whopper.
“Awards Won’t Win You A Pitch!” 10 Quick Ones With Initiative’s Award-Winning CEO Melissa Fein
No one's trophy cabinet is groaning under the weight quite like Initiative's. Here, B&T talks groan & more with the CEO.
10 Again Forced To Deny Reports The Project Set To Be Shunted To A 9.30pm Time Slot
Sure, The Project isn't doing particularly well, but at least it can proudly say, "At least we're not Q+A!"
Taboola’s Skimlinks Appoints New APAC Director Jade McDade
Taboola announced today that its Skimlinks platform has recorded significant growth in Australia, with an expanded team now led by Jade McDade as its new APAC director. Skimlinks, which is owned by Taboola, continues to grow its stable of Australian publishers and has operated across APAC for the past four years. The commerce content platform […]
Jay Mueller Returns To 105.1 Triple M Melbourne As Content Director
Jay Mueller returns as Triple M Melbourne's content director with the promise "too much Foo Fighters is never enough".
The Works Promotes Claire Stapleton To Creative Director
With The Works' close proximity to Sydney's Luna Park, B&T hopes this promotion was celebrated on the Wild Mouse.
HypeAuditor Study: Aussie Influencers Strongly Support The Voice Referendum
New study shows influencers are abandoning tooth whiteners and fake tan and are getting seriously political.
AFR Names whiteGREY The Most Innovative Media & Marketing Company
whiteGREY proves the value of actually reading the instruction manuals after topping The AFR's most innovative list.
Digital Agency Sparro Flies Off With Three New Client Wins
You could say Sparro are shitting on the competition from a high following news of three new client wins.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Block Wins Entertainment, But Seven Nails The Night
Not much new to report in last night's telly numbers, suffice to say viewers again avoided SBS' Great Railway Journeys.
Juniour Creatives Rejoice With A Free EBook Written By The Advertising Greats
Save for stealing your colleague's lunch out of the work fridge, you'll get few free offers like this one today.
The Kid LAROI Launches The New Macca’s McCrispy Via DDB Sydney
Who better to launch Macca's new McCrispy than Kid LAROI. Or, Mark Latham or Alan Jones would've been good too.
Check Out All The Photos From The MFA Awards!
It's all the tears, glitz and glamour from the recent MFA Awards in B&T's way-too-long photo gallery special.
KOJO Renews Optus Stadium Deal
KOJO has been awarded a new multi-year contract with Optus Stadium as its in-house production suite services team. Reappointed by stadium operator, the renewal follows a successful five-year appointment. Optus Stadium’s general manager of events and operations, Chris Loftus-Hills, said the partnership with KOJO had been critical to delivering an innovative world class fan experience […]
Thinkerbell Partners With ARIA Winning Artist Ruel For Important Work For Lifeline
This is important new work for Lifeline. Although it does mean you have to listen to Ruel.
“It Was A Wild West”: Resolution Digital Turns 10
Other things celebrating their 10th birthday in 2023 include Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball', FroYo and Prince George.
This is Flow Nabs Kantar’s Straford Rodrigues As Chief Data Officer
Straford Rodrigues joins the This Is Flow Team. Says he's happy to go by Straford, Straf or the Rod-Man.
It’s Friday Wins Sydney Water, Will Launch Conservation Campaign
Sure, B&T's no ad creative, but surely the tag to this water conservation campaign should be "stick to beer".
10 Unveils Gladiator Plans & Reveals This Season’s Cast
10 unveils first look at this year's Gladiator cast who could easily be mistaken for the annual Mardi Gras after party.
Cartology Partners With Haben To Extend Large Format Shopper Screen Network
Do you just turn up at the shops & think, "Why the hell am I here?" Let this new screen network be your guiding light.
Creative Production Agency Chisel Recruits Murli Dhir To Its Talent Roster
Indie creative production agency and B&T Awards finalist, Chisel, has announced the signing of Murli Dhir (lead image) for representation in Australia and New Zealand. He joins the founders Pat Sidoti, Zak Kaczmarek, and emerging director Emily Mays on its roster. Nominated for two ARIA Awards in the Best Music Video category for work with […]
The Monkeys & Crown Reveal “Here’s Where Things Get Interesting” In Brand Relaunch
If B&T ever had any money that required laundering, Crown Resorts would definitely be our launderer of choice.
Heinz Launches New “UnBEANlievable” Baked Bean Flavours Via Melbourne Indie Eric, Tom And Bruce
EMF's 1991 classic banger 'Unbelievable' still proving the ad industry's go-to song of choice three decades on.
Celebs In Ads! Posh Finds Elixir Of Youth For Eponymous Perfume Launch; Meanwhile Kim Has A Tequila Clanger
Save your six bucks on this week's New Idea Magazine and get your celeb hit here with this Posh-Kim double banger.