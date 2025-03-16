AdvertisingNewsletter

City Perfume Appoints 100% Digital As Digital Marketing Agency

Ben Mulcahy, founder of 100% Digital.
Luxury fragrance and beauty retailer City Perfume has appointed 100% Digital as its digital marketing agency.

Under this partnership, 100% Digital will be responsible for a comprehensive range of digital activities, including programmatic media buying, utilising advanced audience targeting to maximise ad efficiency and performance.

The agency will manage paid search campaigns to increase visibility and conversion rates; enhance organic search rankings to drive sustainable traffic and brand awareness; develop personalised and data-driven campaigns; and execute social media advertising strategies across key platforms.

“With more customers discovering and purchasing luxury beauty products online, investing in a sophisticated digital strategy is critical. 100% Digital brings a data-driven approach and deep expertise in performance marketing, which will help us enhance our customer experience and expand our reach in meaningful ways,” Thierry Naboulsi, CEO at City Perfume said.

“City Perfume is a brand with globally recognised products, a strong heritage and solid growth targets. We’re excited to collaborate on a strategy that not only strengthens their digital footprint but also delivers real business impact. Our focus will be on refining their digital channels to create a seamless and engaging experience for their customers,” Ben Mulcahy, founder of 100% Digital added.

