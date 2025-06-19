City Of Melbourne Positions Melbourne As The Venture Capital With Campaign Via By All Means

City of Melbourne has reaffirmed its status as a dynamic global capital with the outstanding success of its recent Melbourne for Business campaign – The Venture Capital, brought to life by independent creative agency By All Means.

Launched across digital film, social media, and targeted digital display, the campaign is designed to elevate Melbourne’s standing as Australia’s premier destination for business.

It comes at a time when cities around the world are recalibrating their identities in the post-Covid era — with Melbourne emerging as a beacon of possibility, blending the energy to fuel business growth with the soul to foster creativity and community.

The campaign captures this spirit, positioning Melbourne as the capital of many things: from sport, arts and culture to education, innovation and technology, showing domestic and international business leaders that this rich ecosystem makes it the ideal place to energise and grow both their businesses and their people.

This message clearly resonated: awareness goals were exceeded by 350%, traffic to the dedicated campaign landing page was 117% above target, and engagement from high-value business decision-makers surpassed all expectations.

Mathew Cummings, managing partner, By All Means, said: “As a city business , we’ve long understood Melbourne’s appeal as a leisure destination, but it’s also a thriving hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and ambitious business growth. The Venture Capital campaign makes that connection for business leaders”

Off the back of the campaign’s success, City of Melbourne has commissioned By All Means to develop a new iteration of the campaign, which launched on 12th May this year.

City of Melbourne’s City Economy and Business portfolio head Councillor, Kevin Louey, commented: “As Australia’s fastest-growing capital, Melbourne is the best place to do business. This campaign captures the unique entrepreneurial spirit of Melbourne, and invites business leaders across the country to make their mark in the Venture Capital”.

The campaign’s success coincides with Melbourne’s continued rise on the global stage.

The city was recently ranked #6 in the world – and #1 in Australia – in the 2025 Oxford Economics Global Cities Index, a leap that reflects Melbourne’s strength in economic growth and talent attraction. As the city continues to invest in the services its community values and needs for the future, Melbourne is well and truly on the move.